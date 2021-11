HARRINGTON, Del.- A Harrington man is behind bars on murder and related charges following accusations that he killed his wife and their family dog. Delaware State Police said that late Sunday morning, 69-year-old Richard W. Nelson called the Kent County Emergency Operations Center (9-1-1) to report that he had killed his wife and dog. A Harrington Police Officer was first to arrive at the 100 block of East Lucky Estates Drive address and entered the home through a partially open garage door. Upon entering, the officer observed the body of a woman lying in a pool of blood on the floor. The officer backed out of the home to wait for responding troopers before further entering the home. While waiting, Nelson walked out of the garage and was taken into custody without incident.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO