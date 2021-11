Believe it or not, there are some people that do not like listening to Christmas Music. Ever. No, I'm serious ever!. Those of you who know me in my alter persona, Jeri Christmas, know that I am a lover of all things Christmas. The lights, the trees, Santa, and yes, Christmas music. Christmas songs make me happy, and I would listen to them year-round if I could. And if something makes you happy, how can it be bad for you?

LAWTON, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO