You Snow the Drill – Atlanta’s Favorite Pop-Up Bars are Back for a Sixth Season of Holiday Fun. Time to get in the Christmas spirits! Atlanta, your presence is requested as Miracle unwraps its sixth season in the city. Miracle on Monroe returns to the Midtown Promenade restaurant Tapa Tapa and Bon Ton will once again get into Mele Kalikimaka spirit as it hosts Sippin’ Santa, a Christmas-themed tiki takeover. Opening Nov. 26, both locations will offer special holiday cocktails, a fun festive staff, and enough cheer for everyone! To ensure a safe and fun experience for all guests, proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required upon entry at Miracle on Monroe and Sippin’ Santa.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO