Adele releases new album, “30”

WIVB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WIVB) — We’re saying “hello” to Adele’s latest album. “30” is...

www.wivb.com

Indy100

Adele shares surprise acoustic performance of new song ahead of album release and fans are loving it

Adele has treated fans by dropping a video of herself singing an acoustic version of a new song ahead of her album release tomorrow (November, 19). In a surprise post across her social media platforms, the Easy On Me singer can be seen giving the stripped-back rendition of the track To Be Loved – featured on the highly anticipated upcoming album 30 – from the comfort of her couch at home.
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

Adele makes glorious return with mighty new album '30'

The day has arrived. Adele's new album is here. After returning just a month ago with her blockbuster single "Easy on Me," the full album, simply titled 30, has been released. The new record is the followup to her previous albums, her 2008 debut 19, 2011's 21, and her most recent 25, which was released in 2015. (Today's arrival comes just a day shy of six years since 25's release.)
MUSIC
WWD

Adele Fronts New Issue of The Face Magazine Ahead of Album Launch

LONDON — A day before Adele releases her studio album “30,” she’ll also be the latest cover star of The Face magazine, dressed in a Burberry trench, and holding two pink roses by her face. In the interview with British writer Candice Carty-Williams, the singer, who lives in Los Angeles...
MUSIC
Daily Beast

Adele’s New Album ‘30’ Is a Masterpiece of Heartbreak and Honesty

We handed Adele the anvil and our consent, even our eagerness: Do your best with it. Wallop us. Pummel our hearts until they shatter. Absolutely ruin us with your music. The new album, released Friday, finds the singer processing the pain of her divorce from her ex-husband. For someone with a reputation for articulating complex and unspeakable emotions through soaring ballads, she’s operating at a new level here. Her voice is both richer and more dexterous than it’s ever been, alternately contorting itself around and booming mightily over lyrics so deep and observant, it’s as if they’ve been exorcised from the depths of her being.
MUSIC
Complex

Here Are the First Week Projections for Adele’s New Album ’30′

Opening week numbers for Adele’s long-awaited fourth studio album album, 30, project the global superstar will deliver the biggest debut of the year. While Adele’s latest feat won’t rival that of its predecessor, 25, which set the all-time opening week record with 3.38 million copies sold, her new LP is expected to debut with 800-850K in equivalent album units (according to Hits Daily Double), earning the singer the biggest opening since Taylor Swift’s 2020 LP folklore. Hits Daily Double also notes that about 500K of total consumption comes from pure sales.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins Cover ‘Ziggy Stardust’ at First Full NHC Gig

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chis Chaney quietly unveiled their supergroup NHC with a short set at the Ohana Festival in September, but they made their official debut with a full-length show at L.A.’s Troubadour on Tuesday evening. The set began with nine songs from their in-progress album, including several they’ve already shared with fans like “Lazy Eyes,” and “Feed the Cruel.” The second half of the show moved to tunes from Hawkins’ solo career like “Louise” and “Range Roger Bitch.” It wrapped up with Queen’s “Keep Yourself Alive” and the David Bowie classics “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly & YFN Lucci's Prison Thanksgiving Meals Revealed

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly and YFN Lucci are just some of the celebrities that will spend Thanksgiving behind bars, but they’ll still be served special meals at their individual jails. TMZ has obtained menus from each of their facilities to provide a look at exactly what they’ll be eating for their prison holiday dinners.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC

