OSDH: 970 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Health leaders say Oklahoma has seen 970 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 658,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 970 cases since Thursday, Nov. 18.

At this point, officials believe there are 8,801 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,757 deaths as of Friday. Officials say that’s 15 additional deaths from Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 449 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 15 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.38 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.