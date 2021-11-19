Watch the Trailer for ‘DMX: Don’t Try to Understand’ Documentary on HBO

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — HBO has released a trailer for Sonja Sohn’s new documentary, entitled The Slow Hustle. Following the unsolved death of Baltimore Police detective Sean Suiter, this documentary will air Dec. 7 on HBO and be available on HBO Max soon after. This trailer comes almost exactly four years after Suiter’s death, which occurred one day before he was scheduled to testify to a federal grand jury in cooperation with a police corruption probe investigating the Gun Trace Task Force. The film is produced by Sonja Sohn, known for her portrayal of detective Kima Greggs in the wildly popular HBO drama, The Wire. This will be Sohn’s second documentary released with HBO. Her previous documentary, Baltimore Rising, follows the protests that took place after the death of Freddie Gray. This new documentary will follow a similar format, weaving together a series of candid interviews while observing the circumstances around the Suiter case through a variety of lenses and perspectives.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO