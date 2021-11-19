ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

John Lynch Has Telling Comment On RB Elijah Mitchell

By Alek Arend
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The San Francisco 49ers are going to wait until game-time on Sunday to make a decision on Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell suffered a broken finger during the 49ers’ stunning 31-10 win over the Rams on Monday night. It required minor surgery, putting his availability for San Francisco’s upcoming game in...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Week 10 injury report: TE George Kittle, RB Elijah Mitchell in vs. Rams

The 49ers’ injury report for Week 10 came with some good news as George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell were both unlisted. There were no surprises on the report and San Francisco should go into Monday night against the Rams with their health relatively intact. Missing some of the players who are now available could’ve been a real problem for the upset-minded 49ers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell fractured his finger, uncertain outlook for Week 11

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell played a major role in Monday night’s 31-10 win over the Rams, but he maynot be available to follow up on that performance against the Jaguars this weekend. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Mitchell fractured a finger during the victory. He’s...
NFL
Yardbarker

Elijah Mitchell to Have Surgery on Broken Finger

Elijah Mitchell is injured again. First he hurt his shoulder. Then he bruised his ribs. Now he has a broken finger, and the injury will require surgery, although the 49ers are optismistic Mitchell, their starting running back, will be able to practice this week and play through the injury. "They...
NFL
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Niners Nation

49ers vs. Rams game thread: Tonight should be the Elijah Mitchell show

A 49ers win would do wonders for their 2021 season. San Francisco currently sits in the 11th spot in the NFC West, but the Panthers are 5-5 in the seventh spot, while the Saints, who don’t have a QB or any wide receivers, are 5-4 sitting in the sixth spot. Add in the 5-4 Vikings, 4-5 Falcons, 4-6 Eagles, and you have the Wildcard race in the NFC.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s injury leaves big fantasy opportunity

The San Francisco 49ers announced that starting running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a fractured finger in Monday night’s win vs the Los Angeles Rams. That potentially opens the door for fantasy relevance to Jeff Wilson Jr. The 49ers rookie running back has busted onto the scene, leading the team in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell isn’t practicing, 49ers think he’ll play Sunday

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell fractured his finger in Monday’s win over the Rams, but the team doesn’t expect to play without him against the Jaguars this weekend. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Mitchell, who had surgery to address the injury, will not take part in practice on Wednesday. He added that he thinks Mitchell will be ready to play against Jacksonville.
NFL
#49ers#Rams#American Football#Rb Eli Mitchell#Espn Com
Yardbarker

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell having procedure on broken finger Tuesday, status 'unclear'

Matt Barrows of The Athletic tweeted on Tuesday that Mitchell suffered the injury on Monday and the team doctors "seemed optimistic" that the rookie can practice after "getting a pin in the finger but that hasn't been determined yet". Mitchell had a season-high 27 carries during the Niners' week 10 upset of the Los Angeles Rams in week 10, producing 91 scoreless yards.
NFL
Daily Republic

49ers’ Jimmie Ward has Trent Baalke memories; Elijah Mitchell still sidelined

Free safety Jimmie Ward is one of three remaining 49ers’ draft picks made by former general manager Trent Baalke, who now has the same role with the Jaguars. On Sunday, Ward, the No. 30 pick in 2014, could reconnect with Baalke when the 49ers visit Jacksonville. Ward indicated he hadn’t communicated with Baalke since the former 49ers GM was fired after the 2016 season.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell among Bucky Brooks’ top 5 rookies through Week 10

109 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. In a special for FOX Sports, analyst Bucky Brooks ranked his top five NFL rookies through Week 10, and San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell received some love. The Louisiana product landed at No. 5 on Brooks' power ranking.
NFL
All49ers

Elijah Mitchell Doubtful to Play Against the Jacksonville Jaguars

SANTA CLARA -- Just when you thought the 49ers had found their offensive identity, something like this happens. Starting running back Elijah Mitchell has a fractured middle finger and the 49ers list him as doubtful to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Which means Mitchell almost certainly won't play, unless a mircale happens. He missed all three practices this week.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Elijah Mitchell picks up 91 yards on Sunday

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell rushed a career-high 27 times for 91 yards and no touchdowns in a 31-10 win over the Rams on Sunday night. Mitchell led the Niners' backfield in carries and yards as the team dominated the time of possession in the blowout win. Mitchell ran hard between the tackles but was vultured by none other than Deebo Samuel in the first quarter when the former received a carry inside the 10-yard line. Mitchell also didn't record a target after receiving a career-high five last week. The Niners didn't need to throw in this one, though, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about that. Mitchell will remain a firm RB2 with RB1 upside next week against the Jags.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers less optimistic Elijah Mitchell can play with surgically repaired finger

The optimism the 49ers had Tuesday before rookie running back Elijah Mitchell underwent surgery on a broken finger on his right hand has dimmed considerably. The 49ers listed Mitchell as doubtful to play Sunday against the Jaguars after the sixth-round pick failed to practice during the week. “It’s just how...
NFL
SportsGrid

Elijah Mitchell remains sidelined on Thursday

Https://twitter.com/mattbarrows/status/1461478216284000257. Elijah Mitchell is still not guaranteed to play Sunday due to rib and finger injuries. Coach Kyle Shanahan has been projecting optimism ahead of their Week 11 matchup vs. the Jaguars but hasn’t given any assurances about Mitchell’s status for the game. Mitchell did some light running on the side but hasn’t participated in any real practice reps yet. Mitchell averages 4.8 yards per carry, 80 yards per game, and has racked up 560 rushing yards this season. With JaMycal Hasty also not practicing and Trey Sermon seemingly not an option, it looks like Jeff Wilson is likely to fill the void. Unfortunately, none of San Francisco’s other rushing options for Sunday are very encouraging. Mitchell could still end up playing with a broken finger, but it’s a situation that deserves to continue being monitored.
NFL
Niners Nation

Golden Nuggets: Elijah Mitchell Is Doubtful

“While the team had expressed some optimism that he would play, general manager John Lynch indicated Friday morning on KNBR that the surgery was “a little different than what we anticipated.... Kyle Shanahan said later on Friday that Mitchell would be doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.”. 49ers’...
NBA
NBC Sports

49ers will be without rookie RB Mitchell against Jaguars

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has officially been ruled out for the 49ers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mitchell carried the ball a career-high 27 times Monday in the 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams. He ran for 91 yards, but now has a fractured finger. The sixth-round draft pick has exceeded expectations this season, taking over as the 49ers' starting running back. He's one of a small handful of 49ers rookies who have contributed this season.
NFL
The Spun

