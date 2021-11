Airlines are cashing in on strong demand for Christmas and New Year escapes, raising prices to well above usual levels.Between London Heathrow and Barbados, the cheapest British Airways flight on Wednesday 22 December with a return two weeks later is currently priced at £2,001 – with cabin baggage only on the outbound flight.Virgin Atlantic has flights on the same route for £1,374 on the same dates, with a maximum of 10kg of cabin baggage.To Cape Town – the most popular destination in South Africa, which was on the UK’s “red list” for almost a year – economy and premium economy...

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO