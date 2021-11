Mitchell (ribs) does not carry an injury designation heading into Monday's divisional matchup with the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Mitchell managed to put together a full practice Saturday, which sets the rookie up to make his first appearance under the Monday night lights. JaMycal Hasty, who won't play Monday due to an ankle injury, was the only other running back besides Mitchell to see snaps over the last three weeks, but expect Jeff Wilson and Trenton Cannon to take some of that playing time, especially with the former finally set to play after a lengthy stay on injured reserve.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO