6 best high-end gifts for couples

By BestReviews
 7 days ago

If you want to splurge on someone, then you're already in the right spirit, but there's definitely a wrong way to splurge. Make sure that whatever you're spending money on is something that you know the recipient has an interest in....

22 best stocking stuffers for couples

It can be hard to find stocking stuffers for everyone on your list, especially couples. But, if you look, there are tons of remarkable small gifts that can make Christmas memorable. While you can go the purely practical way and get things like gift cards, there are many creative ideas...
RELATIONSHIPS
WRIC - ABC 8News

Best gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for new parents is best? Whether you’re recently a new parent or know someone who is, chances are you’ve already likely noticed that new parents don’t have a lot of time to shop for themselves. Regardless if you want to buy a gift for someone […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
foxlexington.com

Best gifts to show your kid’s teachers how much you appreciate them

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Teachers are busy planning new lessons, shopping for supplies and cleaning and organizing their classrooms, even before they begin teaching your child. A gift is a wonderful way to show your appreciation for a teacher’s hard work and sacrifice. Whether...
SHOPPING
foxlexington.com

Tips on how diabetics can have a healthy Thanksgiving

“When you go to fill your plate, try to fill about half of your plate with vegetables. Pick vegetables that are not starchy, like green beans or green salad, or it might be things like roasted Brussel sprouts,” Ross said. Most Americans will gain about six pounds during the holiday...
LEXINGTON, KY
WPRI 12 News

WalletHub ranks 2021’s best gift cards

(WWTI) — Billions of dollars in gift card value has gone unused in recent years, despite gift cards being the most popular type of gift for the 15th consecutive year in 2021, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website compared the 50 most popular gift card options across five major categories to rank 2021’s best […]
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
Relationships
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama shares ultra cute photo of family Thanksgiving celebrations

Michelle Obama marked Thanksgiving by sharing an adorable photo of her pet dog Sunny at their family home in Washington. The former First Lady took to Instagram to pen the sweet message: "Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family! We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love." The snap showed the pet pooch sitting outside in the garden in front of a white wall decorated with a garland that read 'Happy Thanksgiving' with colourful leaves hanging above. A small chicken bone toy was placed at Sunny's feet so he could feel like part of the family feast!
CELEBRITIES

