Virtual, tech-powered brokerage Real now has nearly 3,500 agents in its network, having expanded its territory into seven new states and Canada in the second half of the year. But even as the company continues to add new agents at a breathtaking pace, co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg says Real is planning a “massive investment” in a consumer-facing product that includes mortgage and title insurance, with the ultimate goal “of changing the way people buy and sell homes in this country.”

