ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

They Couldn’t Bring Booze On Plane, So They Gave Out Shots at TSA Checkpoint

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2015, a Chinese woman, named only as Zhao, was told she couldn’t bring her unopened 700ml bottle of Rémy Martin XO Excellence cognac onto the plane she was about to board. The alcohol had cost her about U.S.$200. So instead of tossing it, she drank the whole bottle, right there...

yourmileagemayvary.net

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Warning To Travelers With CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and Elite Status

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. For the past several months, I’ve been really pushing CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and elite status. Just one of these memberships can drastically reduce your wait times at the airport. That’s always been important but never more so than during a pandemic since most people are trying to avoid crowds.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Hear This on Your Plane, It Might Be an Emergency, Flight Attendant Warns

There are few phobias more common than a fear of flying, but even if you don't consider yourself an anxious flyer, it's easy to get spooked when you're on a plane. A moment of heavy turbulence can send even the most experienced flyer into a sudden panic. Fortunately, there are signs to look out for when it comes to actual in-air emergencies. A flight attendant just warned passengers that there is one sound in particular that might signal trouble ahead. Read on to find out what you should listen for on your next flight.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Why You Should Never Drink Airplane Coffee, According to a Flight Attendant

Look, the past two years have been extremely hard for everyone (except billionaires, I guess). But it has been particular stressful and strenuous for flight attendants, with cases of in-air incidentsand unruly passengers skyrocketing over the past 18 months. So on this episode of the Thrillist Explorers podcast, we wanted...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Security Checkpoint#Booze#Chinese#R My Martin Xo Excellence#Tiktok
kiss951.com

The Drinks You Should Never Order On A Plane

During every flight there comes a time when the flight attendants come through the aisles offering folks something to drink. You may want to think carefully before you make your choice. While deciding on a beverage may not seem like a big deal, travel experts note that there are some drinks that you may want to stay away from. There’s one that actually may taste better on the plane.
FOOD & DRINKS
BoardingArea

Two More Airlines Join TSA PreCheck Program

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the expansion of its TSA PreCheck program, with the addition of two more airlines that will participate in its expedited screening program. They are:. El Al Israeli Airlines. Global Crossing. As per TSA’s press release dated November 15, 2021, this brings the total...
LIFESTYLE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Second woman with loaded gun caught at Pittsburgh International Airport TSA checkpoint in two days

PITTSBURGH — Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport stopped a Crawford County, Pennsylvania, woman on Friday morning after she was found with a loaded handgun, the agency said. The small .22 caliber handgun was spotted by the checkpoint X-ray machine. Two bullets were loaded into the gun. Allegheny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Thrillist

TSA Is Warning Passengers to Get to the Airport Early for Thanksgiving Travel

Last year, the CDC advised Americans to skip Thanksgiving travel. And while plenty of folks ignored this recommendation and headed home for mom's apple pie, nonetheless, airports were hardly as overwhelmed as they were in holidays past. For those hoping for a similar experience this year, it's time to recalibrate those expectations.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Washington Post

TSA stops man from bringing loaded handgun onboard Dulles flight

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Virginia man from bringing a loaded 9mm handgun onto a flight at Dulles International Airport, the agency said Friday. The man, from Troutville, Va., was stopped Thursday while going through airport security. TSA officers said the gun had seven bullets, including one in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Bay Area

TSA Issues Warning Ahead of Holiday Travel

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, an estimated 20 million people will pass through United States airports. But the fact that only 60% of the nation’s 50,000 TSA workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, raises questions about whether there will be enough TSA agents to keep them moving smoothly. “I take my precautions,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Woman arrested at airport for refusing to wear mask and attempting to punch passenger

A woman was arrested at an airport in the US after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and attempting to punch another passenger.Las Vegas resident Katrina Alspaugh was escorted from McCarran International Airport in Nevada on 21 November after she was accused of getting into a fight with a fellow traveller and a member of cabin crew onboard an Allegiant Airlines flight.According to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department, released on Tuesday, officers were first requested to come to security after Alspaugh allegedly held up a fist in an attempt to hit another passenger.She refused to give her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

What can I bring for Thanksgiving that won’t be tossed by TSA?

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Most of everyone who has flown before, whether it’s you or someone who you are traveling with, has had an item in their luggage thrown out at a security checkpoint. To help prevent your famous Thanksgiving dish from being tossed, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released tips for your carry-on […]
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

TSA Screens Over 2.2 Million Passengers Friday, Marking Highest Number Since Start Of Pandemic

BOSTON (CBS) — Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, air travel is returning close to pre-pandemic levels. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein announced that TSA officers in the United States screened a little 2,242,956 airline passengers on Friday, which marks the highest amount since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s the highest checkpoint volume since passenger volume tanked in early 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The Thanksgiving travel period has begun!” Farbstein tweeted on Saturday. JUST IN: @TSA officers screened 2,242,956 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Friday, Nov. 19. It's the highest checkpoint volume since passenger volume tanked in early 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The Thanksgiving travel period has begun! #MaskUp — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) November 20, 2021 Earlier in the week, TSA administrator David Pekoske said it expects to screen about 20 million passengers nationwide during the Thanksgiving holiday. On Thursday, Logan Airport said it is anticipating between 800,000 to 900,000 passengers over the next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
koamnewsnow.com

Ask a Travel Nerd: How to Avoid the Line at the Airport Bag Check Counter

Air travel during the holidays typically incurs no shortage of lines. Throw in the range of COVID-19 impacts — including more travelers hoping to make up for the past years of lost travel — plus ongoing staff shortages, and you can expect lines to be plentiful. In fact, about 3 in 10 Americans who say they didn’t travel during the 2020 holiday season (29%) plan to spend money on flights/hotel stays during the 2021 holiday season, according to a September 2021 NerdWallet survey. This travel season is shaping up to be busy.
TRAVEL
CNET

How to get TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and Clear for free this holiday season

This holiday season is shaping up to be a busy time for travel. AAA is predicting an 80% increase in air travel from last Thanksgiving, when most travelers stayed home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Washington Post. If you're planning on traveling during the holidays, there are ways to avoid standing in a long security line at the airport.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Women give free shots of alcohol to passengers at airport security so it won’t go to waste

A group of women shared the wealth before a recent flight by giving fellow passengers free shots of alcohol before they went through airport security.The travellers had forgotten to check-in their bottles of booze and ran foul of the rule that means liquids in hand luggage must not be over 100ml.“They didn't let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line,” said Tiktok user “latinnbellaa“, who shared a video of the stunt online.In the video, other passengers can be seen taking swigs out of a bottle of Malibu Pineapple and Ciroc vodka. @latinnbellaa...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

150K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy