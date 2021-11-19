ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested after video surfaces of alleged attack on ex-girlfriend

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GTER_0d1xCoGJ00

Warning: The video footage below is graphic and may be disturbing for many viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Former New York Jets and St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy was arrested Thursday at the Orlando International Airport after he was allegedly seen on video attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRChO_0d1xCoGJ00
Source: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Orlando police officers took Stacy in custody as he got off a plane coming from Nashville. Online jail records show Stacy was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal mischief and booked into the Orange County Jail Thursday evening.

Nexstar’s WFLA obtained security video of the attack on Thursday morning. It shows a woman being thrown into a television stand and hit, while a 5-month-old child looks on.

TMZ reported Wednesday that the woman had filed a restraining order against Stacy, but it’s unclear if it was granted. She said she was hospitalized with bumps and bruises and a possible cut to the head.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman was quoted saying. “I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

The woman in the video told WFLA she lives in the Orlando area. Nexstar — the parent company of this website — is withholding her identity for privacy reasons.

Tampa Bay domestic violence survivor weighs in on graphic Zac Stacy assault video

Stacy played college football at Vanderbilt before being drafted by the Rams and playing two seasons with them. He joined the Jets in 2015, but retired two years later due to injuries. He briefly joined the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and also played for the Alliance of American Football’s Memphis Express.

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl, a college football bowl played in Nashville, said it removed Stacy as a youth football ambassador for the upcoming game, WKRN reported.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” the organization said in a release.

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. CASA in Pinellas County also has a hotline (727-895-4912) and more resources on their website, www.casapinellas.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Youth Football#Domestic Violence#Wfla#Orange County Sheriff#Nexstar#Cfl#Saskatchewan Roughriders#Memphis Express#Wkrn
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

An Indian man has been declared dead for the second time in a week. According to the Times of India, 40-year-old electrician Srikesh Kumar was hospitalized last Thursday after he was struck by a motorcycle in Moradabad. Kumar was said to be in critical condition when he was first transferred to a nearby private health facility with internal head injuries. Doctors reportedly determined they could not improve his condition, so they referred him to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Two men arrested after body found in search for 18-year-old

Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the search for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.The 18-year-old was missing from home for three days after she failed to meet with friends in Plymouth on Saturday.Investigators said on Tuesday that the body of a woman was located near Bovisand, South Hams. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.The family of Ms McLeod has been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said. Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday evening two men from Plymouth had been arrested on suspicion of murder. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘She was in the gutter’: CNN legal expert hits out at Arbery killer’s defence lawyer for saying victim had ‘dirty toenails’

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

[WATCH] Viral Video Of NFL Player Zac Stacy Allegedly Attacking Ex-Girlfriend

The former New York Jets running back is currently in the hot seat after a video circulating the internet that captures the moment Zac Stacy allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-year-old son. Stacy, 30, allegedly struck his ex with blows to the face multiple times as she...
NFL
Insider

Hawaii officials kept a man wanted on drug charges institutionalized and sedated for two years. Only problem: He was the wrong guy. Now he's suing the state.

Joshua Spriestersbach was imprisoned and institutionalized for over two years in Hawaii. Police mistook him for another man and didn't believe him when he said he wasn't who they wanted. Spriestersbach is now suing the state of Hawaii, The New York Times reported. A homeless man who was arrested and...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Kevin Strickland relies on GoFundMe because Missouri won’t compensate him for 43 years in prison, his supporters say

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kevin Strickland because Missouri won’t compensate him for the decades he wrongly spent behind bars, his supporters claim.Mr Strickland served 43 years in prison for a triple murder he was convicted of in 1979. On Tuesday, a judge threw that conviction out, and Mr Strickland was immediately released.But according to the Midwest Innocence Project, that’s as much as the state of Missouri is willing to do for him. Unlike 36 other states and Washington, DC, Missouri provides no financial compensation to wrongfully convicted people, unless they were exonerated by DNA evidence. And...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy