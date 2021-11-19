ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Hartford officer arrested in connection to a domestic disturbance complaint in Vernon

By Olivia Lank
 7 days ago

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford officer has been arrested in connection to a domestic disturbance complaint on Vernon on Tuesday.

Vernon Police said just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance complaint at Spare Time on Talcottville Road. The victim had called 911 requesting help.

Vernon police determined the suspect, identified as Shameal Samuels, had assaulted the victim, causing minor injuries.

Hartford police confirmed to News 8 that Samuels is a Hartford officer. Officials said she is out on ‘personal time’ until a decision is made regarding her work status.

Samuels was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. She was released on a $1,000 bond.

