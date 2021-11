BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The first two games have gone according to plan. Two blowout victories. Two impressive performances in which the roster upgrades were obvious. But now St. John’s will begin to learn about itself. Wednesday night, it will really start to see what this group can do. It will face its first high-major opponent, Indiana of the Big Ten, in a hostile environment at rabid Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. For the first time in this young season, the Johnnies are underdogs.

