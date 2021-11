Fan demand for a proper third Ghostbusters movie essentially ceased after one of the original four of the group, co-writer Harold Ramis, tragically passed away back in 2014. The 2016 feature film from Paul Feig paid tribute to him and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife is built around paying homage to his absence. In the context of the movie, Carrie Coon's character is the estranged daughter of Ramis' Egon, inheriting a busted farm house from him after his passing which happens to contain all of his old Ghostbusters equipment which his grandchildren happen to find. Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, franchise producer and original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman opened up about making the new film without his longtime collaborator.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO