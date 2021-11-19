ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Look: Michelle Beadle Says LeBron James Tried To Get Her Fired From ESPN

By Chris Rosvoglou
 7 days ago
Michelle Beadle of The Athletic recently sat down with Hall of Famer Paul Pierce for a wide-ranging interview. During that discussion, Pierce brought up a rumor involving Beadle and NBA superstar LeBron James. Pierce asked Beadle if it’s true that James tried to get her fired when she was...

Don’tBeLikeThat
7d ago

There was a time when Michelle Beadle hosted SPORTSNATION, of ESPN, and when there was segments or topics surrounding LeBron James, she appeared agitated. It was like she changed her opinion of him in a snap of a finger. She went from praising him and being a fan of his game, to he’s trash and had nothing positive to say about him. If, his name was brought up her entire demeanor would be clear she wanted to move to the next topic as quickly as possible. As I was a fan of SPORTSNATION at that time, I felt her attitude changed because LeBron James, expressed no interest in her and she felt embarrassed and rejected. That’s my thoughts, I have zero proof or any information to suggest that’s what happened. I just found it odd how her entire attitude would changed, whenever a segment that included or featured LeBron James was shown.

J T
7d ago

If you are not black lebron doesn’t care. He is the most racist person I’ve ever heard

Julian
7d ago

First of all, Lebron James has a MILLION issues or things happening in his life, why on God's green earth would he even take his precious time to even think about your career. Really?? This sounds like 2 individuals (Michelle Beadle and Paul Pierce) jealous or obsessed with Lebron James, especially Paul Pierce because Paul Pierce career will NEVER match up to LBJ career.#FACT! Last point, it seems like LBJ didn't have to do much to get Michelle Beadle fired because her ignorance did it for him.

