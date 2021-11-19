Look: Michelle Beadle Says LeBron James Tried To Get Her Fired From ESPN

Shaquille O’Neal has said he wants his children to earn their own way in life and has revealed his parenting technique has “upset” them when it comes to money. During an interview on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the NBA legend, who made more than $286m during his playing days and who now endorses a string of products including major brands like Reebok, explained his approach to family finance. “My kids are older now,” he said. “They’re kinda upset with me. Not really upset, but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich.”On investing...

NBA ・ 24 DAYS AGO