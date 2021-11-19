ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY mogul with ties to lt. gov. faces campaign fraud charges

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30t3NF_0d1xANYO00

A New York real estate mogul with reported ties to Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D) was indicted this week on charges of fraud and identity theft.

Gerald Migdol was accused by Manhattan federal prosecutors of scheming on behalf of "the campaign of a candidate for New York City Comptroller," according to a local NBC News station.

While prosecutors did not name Benjamin, who had a failed campaign for the office, sources close to the situation confirmed to NBC that the investigation was referring to the lieutenant governor.

Migdol allegedly ordered fraudulent contributions to be collected so that Benjamin could pocket public matching funds. He is also accused of reimbursing donors and submitting campaign donations from people who did not donate actual funds, NBC News reported.

Benjamin has previously selected Migdol as a nominee for multiple community awards.

Migdol is now facing wire fraud charges as well as conspiracy to commit wire fraud and identity theft charges, according to NBC News.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) selected Benjamin as her lieutenant governor in August after she took over for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who resigned amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

What we know about the Omicron variant

(CNN) — A new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has prompted a fresh round of travel restrictions across the world and raised concern about what may be next in the pandemic. The World Health Organization Friday designated the strain, now named Omicron, as a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
RETAIL
CNN

Stephen Sondheim, master of musical theater, dead at 91

(CNN) — Stephen Sondheim, the renowned composer of "Into the Woods," "Sweeney Todd," "Gypsy," "Sunday in the Park with George" and other essential works of musical theater, died early Friday morning, according to Aaron Meier at DKC O&M, the producers of Sondheim's current production "Company." He was 91. Sondheim died...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Associated Press

Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that his country’s intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d’etat in the country set for next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine’s richest oligarchs. Both the oligarch and the Russian government rejected the allegations. At...
POLITICS
CBS News

At least 52 dead in Russian mine collapse, officials say

A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 820 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

The Hill

394K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy