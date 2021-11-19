ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Roadside America’s iconic Amish couple statue was set on fire, sustained ‘significant damage’: police

By Jenna Wise
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fire was intentionally set to a large statue of an Amish family outside the former Roadside America site in Lebanon...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

10-year-old boy fatally wounded in target shooting incident near Lehigh Valley

A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day while he was with someone who was target shooting in southeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the child’s home in Hereford, Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Friday. The boy was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short timer later.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton police investigating early Thanksgiving morning gunshots

Gunshots were fired in downtown Easton early Thanksgiving morning, according to a release from the Easton Police Department. The incident occurred at 1:52 a.m. around 3rd and Pine Streets, near Centre Square, where Easton police officers found evidence of gunshots, including a parked car that had been struck, police said. No victims were located at the scene.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Police#Arson
LehighValleyLive.com

4 to 5 families displaced, 2 firefighters hurt in Bethlehem rowhome blaze (PHOTOS)

A Thanksgiving Eve fire in a Southside Bethlehem row-home sent two firefighters to the hospital and displaced four to five families, the city’s fire chief said at the scene. Neighbors reported a house on fire with smoke and flames at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Third Street, between Trone and Hobart streets, Chief Warren Achey told lehighvalleylive.com.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LehighValleyLive.com

How can we retitle a car in N.J. from Pennsylvania?

Q. My dad, who lived in Pennsylvania., passed away and my sister, who also lives in Pennsylvania, had the title to his car transferred to her. She has decided that she does not want the vehicle and wants to give it to me as a gift. I live in New Jersey. What are the tax ramifications for both of us since the vehicle is titled in Pennsylvania and I will be registering and titling it in New Jersey?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy