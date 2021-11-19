Roadside America’s iconic Amish couple statue was set on fire, sustained ‘significant damage’: police

Q. My dad, who lived in Pennsylvania., passed away and my sister, who also lives in Pennsylvania, had the title to his car transferred to her. She has decided that she does not want the vehicle and wants to give it to me as a gift. I live in New Jersey. What are the tax ramifications for both of us since the vehicle is titled in Pennsylvania and I will be registering and titling it in New Jersey?

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO