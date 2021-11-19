Ranked: 30 cities where real estate investor activity was big in Q3

On a national and global level, Florida has historically been one of the strongest commercial real estate markets, with continually yielding solid returns while simultaneously providing safety of invested capital for real estate investors. Within the state, South Florida commercial real estate leads the way, which is being supported by strong population growth, tax-friendly laws, strong tourism to the region, and innovative development projects in the major cities and surrounding areas. Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro, LLC has plenty of experience in the state of Florida, and in particular the South Florida region, due to owning everything from single-family homes to large office buildings in the region. It’s not just the population growth that makes South Florida an active and enticing real estate market, but also the high volume of attractive real estate properties, the natural barriers to entry, the new business formation and relocations from out of state, and the fact that it’s a travel destination for national and international travelers. With direct transportation access by land, air, and sea, it’s also a central hub for international business, especially from South America. Also, Florida stands as one of the few states with limited public restrictions regarding requirements for Covid-19 health regulations that businesses must comply with. Florida’s commercial real estate market receives continual, major investments from global players in China, Canada, Germany, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. This substantial influx of capital coinciding with the current economic conditions provides a solid foundation for why South Florida commercial properties remain a popular place for commercial real estate investment. We expect these trends to continue into the foreseeable future. Cities like Miami and other major population centers across the country are ripe with opportunities for long-term investments. With many workers going back to the office, storefront, and warehouses to work, the need for commercial real estate has increased to accommodate the returning workforce. This new-found demand is a set up for lucrative re-leasing and selling opportunities to small businesses and to larger corporations that took 2020 and 2021 to expand their operations and employee base. Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro, LLC believe the residential real estate market is due for a minor pullback and a return to more normal market pricing. Contrast this with the growth potential we still see within the commercial real estate market, and you can understand why we are not currently investing in the single-family market. Given the outsized year-over-year gains in residential home prices, and Zillow’s timely exit from its iBuyer program just this past week, we think we are slightly ahead of the curve but that the trend has already started to shift. If you are looking to learn about commercial real estate, foreclosures, or auctions, follow Gideon Gratsiani and his team online. We are a nationally-focused, diversified private equity real estate firm specializing in acquiring quality real estate at discounts to their market value. Combined, Gideon Gratsiani and his partners have over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, spanning across all facets of commercial and residential real estate ownership and management. “We have a steady and varied stream of lucrative opportunities to invest in that fits nearly every commercial real estate investor’s return requirement and individual risk tolerance,” added Nicholas Perrone, CRE-Pro, LLC’s Vice President of Investment. For more information, contact Nicholas Perrone at nickp@cre-pro.com.

