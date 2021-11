South Africa are set to launch a “formal complaint” after missing out on World Cup qualification following a 1-0 defeat by Ghana.South Africa needed just a draw to reach the African World Cup play-offs – the final round before the finals in Qatar.But their defeat on Sunday saw them leapfrogged by Ghana on goals scored as a controversial penalty decided the game.And in the aftermath of the match, the South Africa Football Association’s chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe revealed they would be appealing the “questionable decisions”.He said: “The match officials have decided the game, which is not what is supposed to...

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO