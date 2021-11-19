DiNapoli: Sales tax revenue increased in October

The Madison City Commission has approved a resolution authorizing a nine-million dollar sales tax revenue bond. Commissioners on Monday approved the resolution authorizing the execution, terms, issuance, sale and payment of sales tax revenue bonds not to exceed nine-million dollars. City Finance Officer Sonya Wilt told commissioners that five million dollars of the bond is for the city’s Rural Development water-sewer project that is expected to be completed in 2022. Wilt said that the remaining four-million dollars of the bond would go toward the construction of a new city hall and police station.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO