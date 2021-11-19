TBI: Missing Sullivan County 16-year-old found safe in Georgia

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 16-year-old Elijah Wilcox was found safe.

According to the TBI, he was found in Temple, Georgia.

Previous:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing 16-year-old out of Sullivan County.

According to the TBI, Elijah Wilcox was last seen leaving his Bristol home on Thursday, Nov. 18 wearing khaki pants, a denim jacket and gray shoes.

Wilcox is described as 5’10”, 150 lb. with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be traveling in a 2007 black Nissan Xterra with Tennessee Tag 7Z83X4.

The TBI added Wilcox has a medical condition and is without his medication.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

