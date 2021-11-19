ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TBI: Missing Sullivan County 16-year-old found safe in Georgia

By Mackenzie Moore, Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mTt4_0d1x8anG00

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 16-year-old Elijah Wilcox was found safe.

According to the TBI, he was found in Temple, Georgia.

Previous:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing 16-year-old out of Sullivan County.

According to the TBI, Elijah Wilcox was last seen leaving his Bristol home on Thursday, Nov. 18 wearing khaki pants, a denim jacket and gray shoes.

Wilcox is described as 5’10”, 150 lb. with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be traveling in a 2007 black Nissan Xterra with Tennessee Tag 7Z83X4.

The TBI added Wilcox has a medical condition and is without his medication.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Sullivan County, TN
Sports
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Temple, GA
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Bristol, GA
City
Bristol, TN
Sullivan County, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

Summer Wells reward fund surpasses $70K

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The reward fund for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells has surpassed $70,000. The Church Hill Rescue Squad announced Tuesday night that the fund was up to $70,915. On Oct. 27, the fund stood at $58,634. The total includes two donations totaling $35,000 that were made when the fund was […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Weather#Nissan
WJHL

VDH: 67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Nov. 26. According to VDH, there were no hospitalizations or deaths due to the virus recorded out of the nine-county region on Friday. Statewide, VDH reported 711,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 26. According to VDH, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

THP: No serious injuries in crash involving JCPD car

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say no one was seriously hurt when a police car and a pickup truck collided Tuesday evening in Piney Flats. According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened just before 7 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 5620 Highway 11E. The THP said […]
PINEY FLATS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Kingsport FD: Structure fire in industrial building in Sullivan Gardens, local church joins in to provide meals to crews

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – City officials said that the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a structure fire near Sullivan Gardens Parkway Thanksgiving morning, and ended up with an unlikely welcome while they fought the blaze. According to KFD public information officer Barry Brickey, firefighters were called to Master Tool and Die on Regional […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Norton Police identify body found on Park Avenue Monday morning

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The Norton Police Department identified the body of a woman found on Park Avenue Northwest in the downtown area Monday morning. According to Sgt. Bucky Culbertson, police responded to the 800-block after a passerby found the body around 8 a.m. The body was later identified to be that of Lindsey Kayla […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

WJHL

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy