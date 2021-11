A day after Kellogg’s threatened to start permanently replacing its striking workers, the company and its union agreed to return to the bargaining table. Contract talks are set to resume next Tuesday between the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union. Roughly 1,400 workers at Kellogg’s four U.S. cereal plants, including one in Lancaster County, have been on strike since Oct. 5.

