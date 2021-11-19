ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Drop-off Site Hours Begin Monday, November 29, 2021

Final Saturday hours for 2021 is November 27

The Streets Division will be adjusting drop-off site hours for the winter.

The final Saturday availability for 2021 will be November 27, 2021.

Beginning on Monday, November 29, 2021 the winter drop-off site hours will begin.

Which drop-off sites are open during winter hours?

During winter hours, only the drop-off sites at 1501 W. Badger Rd. and 4602 Sycamore Ave. will be open.

The drop-off site at 402 South Point will be closed. It will remain closed until April 2022.

What will the drop-off site hours be for Badger and Sycamore starting on November 29, 2021?

The Sycamore and Badger sites will be open the following hours to Madison residents and taxpayers:

  • Monday: 7:30am to 2:30pm
  • Tuesday: 7:30am to 2:30pm
  • Wednesday: Closed
  • Thursday: 7:30am to 2:30pm
  • Friday: 7:30am to 2:30pm
  • Saturday: Closed
  • Sunday: Closed

The final vehicle will be let into the drop-off site at the posted closing time. Residents waiting in line at the time of closing will be asked to return another day.

Winter hours will remain in place until April 2022.

Additional Information

More information about the drop-off sites and the materials accepted there can be found at the Streets Division’s drop-off site webpage, www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

Contacts

  • Bryan Johnson, 608-267-2626, streets@cityofmadison.com
  • Streets Division - West Office, 608-266-4681
  • Streets Division - East Office, 608-246-4532

