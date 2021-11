Author’s note: I apologize for the lack of drawings/diagrams in the videos but I am traveling for work this week and did not have time to do my normal videos. 17 points was all the Green Bay Packers offense needed against the Seattle Seahawks to secure their eighth win of the season. However, for the much the game, it was a tough slog for the offense. At halftime, the Packers led 3-0. In the end, they added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on runs by A.J. Dillon, who carried the offensive load after Aaron Jones left the game with a knee injury.

