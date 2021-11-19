Holiday Recipe: Iisha Scott's Gingerbread Latte

Sometimes, you need to take that perfectly prepared menu, grab the grocery list again, look it over one last time … and throw it away. It’s a bold strategy, that’s for sure, but the holidays have been a bit different in recent years, so why not approach your menu differently, too? Maybe this is finally the time to ditch the turkey (we know, not for everyone) and try a new main course. (May we recommend a Cornish game hen?) Maybe your family needs more options than the classic pumpkin pie. Maybe, just maybe, you take this whole holiday outside and cook a Thanksgiving meal on a campground, beneath the stars.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO