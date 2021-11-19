ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Anishinaabe Bizindamoo Makak Episode 5

WTIP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Episode 5 of Anishinaabe Bizindamoo Makak, host Erik Redix...

www.wtip.org

everything-everywhere.com

Episode 500!

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. Back in July of 2020, a man in the middle of a pandemic decided to launch a new podcast. It would be a daily podcast that would cover, well, everything. It...
TV & VIDEOS
Cornell Daily Sun

The Five Best Thanksgiving Episodes

The essence of fall: Autumn leaves, toasty air, a chill breeze and, of course, Thanksgiving. Not feeling the Thanksgiving spirit? Watching a Thanksgiving episode may be your solution. I’m here to spread some encouragement to indulge in shows featuring turkey complications and family debacles by providing my top five Thanksgiving episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
bookriot.com

Episode 471 Emotional Prudery

Jeff and Rebecca think about replacing the term “dad book” with…anything, talk more PRH/S&S commentary, list book adaptations they will not be talking about, and much more. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.
TV & VIDEOS
my40.tv

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 105

WLOS — LISTEN HERE:. Katie talks about her recent surgery and why she thought it important to open up the conversation about her diagnosis. Plus, Karen's big kids get the COVID vaccine just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Her firsthand account of how Ellarae and Henry are feeling. Speaking of...
HEALTH
#English Language
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Best Episodes of ‘Friends’

It has been nearly 18 years since the last episode of “Friends” aired on NBC and the Emmy-winning sitcom is still wildly popular. During the decade the show aired it launched many hairstyles and as many catchphrases — who doesn’t remember “The Rachel” and “How you doin’?” Check out these popular TV quotes that are […]
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama shares ultra cute photo of family Thanksgiving celebrations

Michelle Obama marked Thanksgiving by sharing an adorable photo of her pet dog Sunny at their family home in Washington. The former First Lady took to Instagram to pen the sweet message: "Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family! We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love." The snap showed the pet pooch sitting outside in the garden in front of a white wall decorated with a garland that read 'Happy Thanksgiving' with colourful leaves hanging above. A small chicken bone toy was placed at Sunny's feet so he could feel like part of the family feast!
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Snowboard Magazine

R.I.P. Grilo – Marko Grilc, 1983-2021

Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
SPORTS
DoYouRemember?

’80s Singer Tiffany Cusses Out Crowd During Performance

Singer Tiffany, who was best known for her hits in the ‘80s, recently cusses out a crowd of people during a performance. She was putting on a show in Melbourne, FL when she lost her cool with a crowd during an “awkward” performance of her song “I Think We’re Alone Now.”
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Johannes And Sam Von Trapp Have A Problem With ‘The Sound Of Music’

Sam von Trapp—the grandson of Maria—and Johannes Von Trapp—the 10th and youngest child—voice their thoughts and issues with The Sound of Music. Johannes remembers being brought up in a quiet and strict home, but everything changed almost overnight when the 1959 Broadway production of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music hit the stage.
MOVIES
themusicuniverse.com

Episode 109 with John Schneider

Schneider co-stars with Reba McEntire in Lifetime Christmas movie. Christmas is underway and Lifetime is celebrating with 35 original movies for It’s A Wonderful Lifetime in 2021. Among those is Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune, premiering on Friday, November 26th at 8 pm ET/PT. John Schneider co-stars alongside Reba and Candice King (TV’s The Vampire Diaries) in the heartfelt Christmas film.
MOVIES
mountainlake.org

Beartracks | Full Episode

Soundscapes returns with local bluegrass legends Beartracks! Watch as they bring their treasured original songs and classic covers to the stage of the Strand Center Theatre complete with some brother-sister banter. This episode originally aired on 9/03/2021. For booking inquiries and to learn more about Bear Tracks, be sure to...
MUSIC
101x.com

On Another Episode of The Bumbles…

It’s been a while since we have aired a new episode of The Bumbles. Today’s topic covers the importance of respect. More specifically, respect towards Jason’s television shows. What’s with people who don’t pay attention to their shows? You people are absolutely disgraceful and disrespectful!. Don’t Nick My News. Day...
TV SHOWS
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Episode 107 with The Tragically Hip

The Tragically Hip have released a special version of their sophomore album, Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe. The set was released digitally worldwide on November 5th with physical versions on 4 CD/Blu-ray Pure Audio and 5 LP/Blu-ray Pure Audio staggered for Friday, November 12th in Canada, Friday, November 19th in the US and Friday, November 26th for the rest of the world.
MUSIC
fox5dc.com

The Paolini Perspective: Episode 174

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Patrick and Sarah chat the on-going mask restrictions in Montgomery County that are no longer backed by science. Patrick's twitter is starting to gain traction as he calls out the lack of leadership in MoCo. Plus, reviewing the past week for the Biden/Harris administration, does...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kvie.org

Episode 4: The Reckoning: Preview

“Those who went into the service and those who did not, we are two different realities,” a Veteran decides. But Veterans don't all feel the same. Some like “Thank you for your service”; others feel it's “bumper-sticker deep.” Veterans reflecting ask how veterans and civilians can move America forward together. Hosted by J. R. Martinez, Army Veteran, actor, and motivational speaker.
MILITARY

