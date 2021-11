In DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles finally have a number one wide receiver. After turning in his best game of the 2021 NFL season in Week 9, racking up 116 yards and a touchdown in the Birds’ ultimate loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith followed it up with another fantastic showing in Week 10, where he was once again the team’s top receiver and recorded his first career two-touchdown game as a pro.

