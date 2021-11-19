Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Dropped down to minors

Stifling Defense, Friendly Confines of Home Court Help Ducks Move to 2-0. Oregon continued it’s non-conference shake-down cruise before a raucous crowd of 8761 in Matthew Knight Arena. Dixie State, a newly-minted member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) came into the game at 1-1, having beaten Life Pacific at home but losing last Friday at Portland State 80-52. Oregon destroyed Idaho State 91-34 last Tuesday. The Ducks had faced some injury questions in this early part of the season, with key players Te-Hina PaoPao, Nyara Sabally and Endiya Rogers all bitten by the injury bug. But Oregon, relying on a stifling defense, and a very productive interior offensive effort, ran away from the Trailblazers 84 - 35.
