Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Dropped down to minors

We focus a lot on the major league free agents each offseason, which makes sense given the talent that is available in the 188 such players this year, for instance. But the available player pool is so much larger, including the 653 players who became minor league free agents last week. That doesn't include Scott Alexander and Jimmie Sherfy, who were sent outright off the Dodgers 40-man roster on November 5 and elected instead for free agency.

