NHL

Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Dropped down to minors

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Groulx was demoted to AHL San Diego on Friday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network...

www.cbssports.com

Related
NHL

Ducks Recall Groulx, Lettieri from San Diego

The Ducks have recalled center Benoit-Olivier Groulx and right wing Vinni Lettieri from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Groulx, 21 (2/6/00), has recorded 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 15 games with the Ducks this...
NHL
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins Shuffle D, Isles-Rangers, NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins will have new defensive pairings again when they take on the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night. There seems to be a COVIDIOT issue at NHL headquarters these days. Will the San Jose Sharks’ willingness to retain salary help them move problem child Evander Kane?. That and more in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Egor Sokolov: Dropped to minors

Sokolov was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday. Sokolov posted a minus-2 rating while averaging 11:08 of ice time in four games with the Senators. The team had three games postponed this week so the 21-year-old and several other skaters were sent back to the minors.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#Ahl San Diego#Nhl Network Radio#Ducks
NHL

Ducks Down Caps in OT, 3-2

All things considered, the Capitals have to be pleased to have scraped a point out of Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks in Anaheim. Trevor Zegras' second goal of the game in the final minute of the extra session gave Anaheim its eighth straight victory and halted Washington's own winning streak at four, but the Caps battled through varying levels of adversity to pull a point out of the game, the first of a four-game West Coast trip.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Heads to minors

The Penguins reassigned Joseph to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday. Joseph loses his roster spot now that Pittsburgh's COVID-afflicted defensemen have been activated. The 22-year-old has not recorded a point in four NHL games this season.
NHL
247Sports

Led by Kylee Watson, Ducks down Dixie State 84-35

EUGENE, Ore. — Nyara Sabally, Taylor Bigby, and Endiya Rogers missed Sunday's game with injuries opening the door for Kylee Watson’s first career start, along with extended minutes from Ahlise Hurst and Chanaya Pinto. Watson returned on head coach Kelly Graves’ nod. The sophomore forward had a perfect game from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Sabres' Brett Murray: Shipped down to minors

Murray was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday. Murray has appeared in just one game for the Sabres this season and will likely continue to spend the bulk of his time in the minors. Even if the 23-year-old winger does get promoted again this year, he'll likely continue to serve as an emergency depth option from the press box.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
canescountry.com

They Said It: Brind’Amour, Jarvis, Andersen break down hard-fought win over Ducks

Great teams find ways to win games, and that’s exactly what the Carolina Hurricanes did Thursday night in Anaheim. The Canes snapped the Ducks’ eight-game win streak with a 2-1 victory, as Frederik Andersen came off a long break to put in an incredible performance that was capped off by Seth Jarvis’ second straight game-winning goal.
NHL
dailydodgers.com

Breaking down the Dodgers minor league free agents

We focus a lot on the major league free agents each offseason, which makes sense given the talent that is available in the 188 such players this year, for instance. But the available player pool is so much larger, including the 653 players who became minor league free agents last week. That doesn't include Scott Alexander and Jimmie Sherfy, who were sent outright off the Dodgers 40-man roster on November 5 and elected instead for free agency.
NFL
sandiegogulls.com

Ducks Assign Bo Groulx To San Diego Gulls

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned center Benoit-Olivier Groulx to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Groulx, 21 (2/6/00), recorded 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 15 games...
NHL
neusenews.com

Down East Wood Ducks Announce 2022 Regular-Season Game Times

Kinston, N.C. –The Down East Wood Ducks have announced the first pitch times for their 66 home games in 2022. Similar to 2021, Tuesday – Friday games will start at 7 p.m. and Sunday games are scheduled for 1 p.m. starts. Saturdays are now slated for 5 p.m. with Monday being a league-wide off day.
KINSTON, NC
chatsports.com

Monday Bird Droppings: Orioles minor leaguers in Arizona are fall champions

There are now four months and six days remaining until the next scheduled Orioles game, which is Opening Day 2022. We’re a week less than three months to go until pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota. All of this continues to assume that there are no disruptions to the 2022 season calendar by the expected owner lockout if the CBA expires on December 2 without a new deal.
MLB
fishduck.com

The Ducks of Destiny

Oregon fans let out a sigh of relief Saturday night as Anthony Brown crossed the goal line early in the fourth quarter. The score made it 31-14 and virtually put the game away for the Ducks. Finally, a game that was not going to come down to the final possession in the final minutes or even seconds — a game in which the Ducks would soundly defeat a lesser opponent.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Kings' Sean Durzi: Sent down to minors

Durzi was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Monday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. Durzi has yet to get into a game for the Kings this year, instead serving as an emergency depth option. Fantasy players should expect the blueliner to frequently move between levels while playing the bulk of his games in the minors. As such, Durzi figures to remain a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.
NHL
Addicted To Quack

Ducks Defense Shuts Down Dixie State

Stifling Defense, Friendly Confines of Home Court Help Ducks Move to 2-0. Oregon continued it’s non-conference shake-down cruise before a raucous crowd of 8761 in Matthew Knight Arena. Dixie State, a newly-minted member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) came into the game at 1-1, having beaten Life Pacific at home but losing last Friday at Portland State 80-52. Oregon destroyed Idaho State 91-34 last Tuesday. The Ducks had faced some injury questions in this early part of the season, with key players Te-Hina PaoPao, Nyara Sabally and Endiya Rogers all bitten by the injury bug. But Oregon, relying on a stifling defense, and a very productive interior offensive effort, ran away from the Trailblazers 84 - 35.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Ducks' John Gibson: Brought down by Predators

Gibson made 32 saves in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators. It was another solid start for the veteran netminder, but for the second straight game the Ducks' offense sputtered. On the season, Gibson has a 2.36 GAA and .925 save percentage to support his 9-4-2 record, the kind of rate stats the 28-year-old hasn't posted since 2017-18.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Jeffrey Viel: Dropped to minors

Viel was demoted to AHL San Jose on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Viel has frequently shifted between the NHL and AHL this year but has yet to get into a game for the Sharks. As such, the winger shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value the rest of the way.
NHL
NHL

Predators Reassign Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee

Forward Has One Assist, 12 Penalty Minutes in Five Games for Nashville This Season. Nashville, Tenn. (November 23, 2021) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee (AHL). Olivier, 24 (2/11/97), has one assist and 12...
NHL

