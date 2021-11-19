ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Working at Friday's practice

Bateman (illness) is participating at Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic...

defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice with non-COVID-19 illness

Arguably the toughest opponent Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has faced since Week 1 of the season has been midweek ailments. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Jackson missed practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game at the 3-6 Chicago Bears because of an unspecified illness. Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg...
CBS Sports

Ravens' Nick Boyle: Records full practice Wednesday

Boyle (knee) was able to record a full practice Wednesday. Boyle was unable to play in his first game since coming off the Ravens' injured reserve list last week. The tight end managed to record his first full practice in a while, which could indicate Boyle is on track to make his return in Week 11.
The Spun

2 Ravens Wide Receivers Missed Practice On Thursday

Three key players were missing from Baltimore Ravens’ practice on Thursday. In addition to star quarterback Lamar Jackson missing his second straight day with a non-COVID-19 related illness, wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashod Bateman were both missing from practice as well, per ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley. Brown...
Fox Sports Radio

It's Time to Downgrade the Ravens

With the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Miami Dolphins in embarrassing fashion on Thursday Night Football, Ben Maller thinks it's time to downgrade the Ravens as a top tier team. Ben Maller: "It is bewildering that the Ravens played the way the did considering how much more talented a football...
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens Week 10 Rookie Report: Bateman continues to impress, Oweh ends sack drought

The Baltimore Ravens had all of the healthy members from their 2021 rookie class active for their stunning 22-10 loss on the road to the Miami Dolphins in primetime on Thursday Night Football. Of all the first-year players that suited up for the game, the two first round picks stood out the most.
ESPN

Fantasy football streaming pickups for Week 11: Rashod Bateman, Justin Fields and more

Each week of the NFL season, we will identify fantasy football waiver-wire pickups specifically for those of you looking for streaming options in deeper formats (including IDP leagues). These are players available in a majority of ESPN fantasy leagues (or close) who have enticing matchups in the week ahead that make them worthy of consideration for your lineups.
CBS Baltimore

‘We’re Good’: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Says He’s Over His Cold, For Real This Time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he really is over his cold this time. “No relapses, man, we’re good,” he said with a smile when asked about his illness on Wednesday. What happened between Friday, when he said he was feeling much better after missing two days of practice with a cold, and Saturday, when his condition was downgraded? “I have no clue,” said Jackson. In addition to being fatigued, Jackson said he was sweating a lot and felt chills. “I was out of it,” he said. “But I’m good now, I’m feeling great.” The starting quarterback was eventually ruled out...
numberfire.com

Ravens' Latavius Murray (ankle) returns to practice

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday. Murray is on track to return from his three-game absence and play in Week 11 versus the Chicago Bears. The Ravens released Le'Veon Bell earlier this week, so Murray and Devonta Freeman will likely split most of the backfield work.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Latavius Murray: Another limited practice session

Murray (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday. After having logged back-to-back limited practices, Murray appears to have a decent chance to return to the Ravens backfield this weekend against the Bears. Unless he practices fully Friday, however, Murray figures to carry a Week 11 injury designation as the team's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday approaches.
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens @ Bears – Friday/Game Status

OUT: WR Miles Boykin (finger); NT Brandon Williams (shoulder); OLB Pernell McPhee (knee) QUESTIONABLE: OL Patrick Mekari (ankle); RB Latavius Murray (ankle); CB Tavon Young (foot); CB Jimmy Smith (hip); WR Marquise Brown (thigh); CB Anthony Averett (thigh); WR Devin Duvernay (knee); T Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh); LB Kristian Welch (foot); TE Nick Boyle (knee)
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens Sign DT Isaiah Mack To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed DT Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. T Adrian Ealy (Suspended) Mack, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans. Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020...
baltimorebeatdown.com

Rashod Bateman is quietly off to a hot start

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Bateman, a fan favorite throughout “draft season”, seemed like the perfect wideout to pair alongside Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown. Andrews is a powerful and determined force in the middle of the field that has acted as quarterback Lamar Jackson’s security blanket and biggest red zone threat for the Ravens. Brown is a lightning quick jitterbug with outstanding nuance in his breaks at the stem of routes and some of the best deep tracking ability in the sport. Bateman brings balance between the two.
profootballnetwork.com

Baltimore Ravens WR Depth Chart: Should you trust Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins, or Devin Duvernay?

With kickoff in Week 11 hours away, fantasy football managers and the Baltimore Ravens are left scrambling to replace WR Marquise Brown, who was ruled out ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Bears due to an injury. If you are still setting lineups, should you trust Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins, or Devin Duvernay in Week 11 for fantasy? How could things change should Lamar Jackson also be ruled out?
