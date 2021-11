The Biden administration is proposing an increase in capital gains tax rates. Biden's Build Back Better Act promises a tax hike that even the wealthiest investors will feel. We have been talking about it, and with the Biden Administration, there is a new sheriff in town. With the new sheriff comes a whole lot of tax law changes that will have a major impact on real estate investors. One surprising proposed change is the change to the capital gains tax rates that are part of the proposed Build Back Better Act.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO