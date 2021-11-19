ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allbirds' new sweatsuits are soft, comfortable, and carbon-neutral — we haven't stopped wearing them

By Amir Ismael
 7 days ago
The Allbirds R&R Hoodie in Natural and the R&R Sweatshirt in True Navy. Allbirds

  • Allbirds launched a collection of sweatsuits made from soft organic Pima cotton, hemp, and Tencel.
  • Allbirds' R&R Collection includes sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweatpants for men and women.
  • We tested the sweats and loved them for rest and recreation — just as they were intended for.

Allbirds may be best known for its wool sneakers, but the brand is much more than a sustainable shoe startup. Over the last year, Allbirds has expanded to include sustainable clothing, and sweatsuits are the latest addition.

Aptly named Allbirds R&R Sweats, the collection was designed for rest and recreation, making it of use to virtually everyone. The Allbirds R&R Sweats Collection includes sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweatpants for men and women made from organic Peruvian Pima cotton, hemp, and Tencel lyocell, a super soft material made from eucalyptus.

While the collection only uses naturally renewable materials, Allbirds further improves its sustainability by bringing each garment's carbon footprint to zero by purchasing offsets. Allbirds is very transparent about what the carbon footprint of each garment is before offsetting it zero — so transparent that it visibly prints it on each piece.

A close-up of the Allbirds R&R Sweatpants with its original carbon footprint rating. Allbirds

I tested the R&R Sweats Collection, along with senior reporter Mara Leighton, and we found it lived up to its "Rest and Recreation" name. From lounging around at home to wearing them outside, we enjoyed the comfort and fit of the sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweatpants.

Review of the Men's Allbirds R&R Sweats

Amir wearing the Allbirds R&R Hoodie and Sweatpant in Natural Black and the Allbirds Trail Runners SWT in Natural White. Amir Ismael/Insider

Before the pandemic, you couldn't catch me wearing sweatpants unless I was in the gym or at home. But now, I've fully embraced them and wear them more than I wear jeans or other "real" pants.

Allbirds' R&R Sweatsuit has become one of my favorites because of how comfortable it is. The materials are soft and the fit is great for lounging around or stepping outside.

If you've ever owned a pair of Allbirds sneakers, you'll find familiar details on the sweats. The drawstrings are similar to the laces and the pockets have small dots that mimic the look of the eyelets.

A close-up of the Allbirds R&R Sweats in the limited edition Terracotta colorway. Allbirds

My favorite touch is the carbon footprint visibly printed on each garment. It's a testament to Allbirds' level of transparency and should serve as an inspiration to all apparel companies, whether they were founded with the ethos of sustainability or are simply trying to do better and be better for the planet. — Amir Ismael, senior reporter

Review of the Women's Allbirds R&R Sweats

Mara wearing the Allbirds R&R Sweatshirt and Sweatpant in Pine. Mara Leighton/Insider

I opened the Allbirds package, pulled these on, and couldn't bear to take them off for longer than a few hours for more days than I care to publicly admit. If I had to change for any reason, I'd pull them on again as soon as I could.

Even with the athleisure wave, I never thought I'd like a sweatsuit. But, wow, I was wrong. This set is the perfect weight — not so thick you overheat, not so thin it feels flimsy — and the slim fit has minimal sagginess with no significant loss in coziness.

The Pine is also a lovely fall color — rich and cool. So far, I've layered it under brown leather jackets for the airport and my beige peacoat for errands.

Call it the loss of an hour of daylight or a change of seasons, but these couldn't be more perfect for my mood these days. — Mara Leighton, senior reporter

Cons to consider

In the past, Allbirds clothes have fit me very small, and sizing up helped me achieve a better fit. With the Allbirds R&R Sweats, I sized up and found them a little baggy. You can see how my sleeves and pant legs are a bit bunched up in the photo above. Although it doesn't look horrible, I think I could've gone with my true size small and got a better fit.

Other than the sizing, the only other thing that might keep people from buying Allbirds Sweats is the price. At $98 apiece (or $118 for the hoodie), you'll have to spend close to or slightly over $200 to get the full set.

The bottom line

The Allbirds R&R Sweats collection sets itself apart from other sweatsuits with its unbeatable comfort and honest approach to sustainability. While there are undoubtedly cheaper options available, Allbirds has proved to be worth the money for its quality and value.

