Brownsville: 21-year-old arrested at Veterans Bridge with $137k worth of cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 21-year-old woman from Brownsville was arrested at the Veterans International Bridge after she was found with 17 pounds of alleged cocaine.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected the woman’s car as she attempted to enter the United States. After a secondary inspection, with the aid of a canine, CBP officers discovered six packages in the vehicle, according to a press release from CBP.

The packages contained 17.67 pounds of alleged cocaine. The estimated value of the cocaine is $137,020.

“This seizure demonstrates the high level of vigilance on the part of our officers who use multiple resources to keep dangerous narcotics from entering our country and keep our borders secure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry, in the release.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and the driver was arrested and turned over to Home Security Investigation (HSI) agents for further investigation.

