Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
 7 days ago

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot on Friday and announced it will allow Canadians returning from short trips abroad to use a quicker, less-expensive test for the coronavirus. Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11. And as in...

