Vietnam says it will eliminate it’s 3 percent tariff on U.S. wheat imports effective December 30 of 2021. Over a year ago the tariff was 5 percent, but then in August of this year, Vietnam brought it down to three percent and now it goes away at the end of the year. U.S. Wheat Associate’s Steve Mercer says then three months ago Vietnam’s government decided to eliminate it.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO