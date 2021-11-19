New York City is known as the Big Apple and there will always be a great opportunity from the city that never sleeps despite the worldwide phenomenon that is COVID-19. In light of New York City’s famously high rents and business operating costs, small-business owners have always faced an uphill climb towards profitability. The pandemic has forever changed the retail landscape. The Big Apple's commercial real estate market is slowly regaining its strength as the city rebounds back from a long period of pandemic-driven restrictions. You can see this filter through in leasing rates, particularly in multifamily and office properties. Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro, LLC have plenty of experience in New York City due to owning many properties over the years. Gideon Gratsiani and his team see a strong bounce back coming. A little over 8 million people live in New York City. That means 1 in every 38 people in the United States call NYC their home. It’s not just the population growth that makes New York City an active and enticing real estate market. There is also a high volume of attractive real estate properties and employment opportunities. New York City’s office sector reached a total of 1.6 million jobs in 2019, the highest level on record and Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro sees great opportunity that the city’s commercial real estate market will get back on its feet. In 2021, the office sector provided an estimated $6.9 billion in direct revenue in property taxes, real estate transaction taxes, mortgage taxes and commercial rent taxes. Property taxes from the office sector raise more than any other property type subcomponent (e.g., single-family homes or multifamily rental buildings). Office sector property tax collections alone surpassed the entire budgets of the city’s Sanitation, Fire, Transportation, and Parks and Recreation departments, combined. The city’s real estate industry also is more optimistic about what the future holds for the city’s land deals. The Real Estate Board of New York’s real estate broker confidence index was at 6.6 out of 10 for the first quarter of 2021, more than a 50 percent increase since last year. Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro, LLC believe the residential and rental real estate market is due for a minor pullback and a return to more normal market pricing. Contrast this with the growth potential we still see within the commercial real estate market, and you can understand why we are being highly selective when adding to our single-family home portfolio. Given the outsized year-over-year gains in residential home prices, and Zillow’s timely exit from its iBuyer program just this past week, we think we are slightly ahead of the curve but that the trend has already started to shift. If you are looking to learn about commercial real estate, foreclosures, or auctions, follow Gideon Gratsiani and his team online. We are a nationally-focused, diversified private equity real estate firm specializing in acquiring quality real estate at discounts to their market value. Combined, Gideon Gratsiani and his partners have over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, spanning across all facets of commercial and residential real estate ownership and management.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO