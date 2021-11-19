ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranked: 30 cities where real estate investor activity was big in Q3

By Ashley Fahey
New York Business Journal
New York Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wall Street is buying up homes across the...

Shawano Leader

Habits of Successful and Effective Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investment is one of the highly successful investments, and as time goes more and more people are attracted towards it. Along with being successful, it is one of the challenging jobs as well, and not many people can pull up this venture. To become a successful real estate investor, you require to have a certain set of qualities. An investor has multiple ways to generate profit, such as joint venture, property management, wholesaling, etc. These days, multiple universities provide courses to become real estate investors. To become successful, here are some of the habits that you could inculcate in your daily work and become quite successful.
REAL ESTATE
New York Business Journal

Gideon Gratsiani & CRE-Pro, LLC’s insight on New York’s future for Commercial RE

New York City is known as the Big Apple and there will always be a great opportunity from the city that never sleeps despite the worldwide phenomenon that is COVID-19. In light of New York City’s famously high rents and business operating costs, small-business owners have always faced an uphill climb towards profitability. The pandemic has forever changed the retail landscape. The Big Apple's commercial real estate market is slowly regaining its strength as the city rebounds back from a long period of pandemic-driven restrictions. You can see this filter through in leasing rates, particularly in multifamily and office properties. Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro, LLC have plenty of experience in New York City due to owning many properties over the years. Gideon Gratsiani and his team see a strong bounce back coming. A little over 8 million people live in New York City. That means 1 in every 38 people in the United States call NYC their home. It’s not just the population growth that makes New York City an active and enticing real estate market. There is also a high volume of attractive real estate properties and employment opportunities. New York City’s office sector reached a total of 1.6 million jobs in 2019, the highest level on record and Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro sees great opportunity that the city’s commercial real estate market will get back on its feet. In 2021, the office sector provided an estimated $6.9 billion in direct revenue in property taxes, real estate transaction taxes, mortgage taxes and commercial rent taxes. Property taxes from the office sector raise more than any other property type subcomponent (e.g., single-family homes or multifamily rental buildings). Office sector property tax collections alone surpassed the entire budgets of the city’s Sanitation, Fire, Transportation, and Parks and Recreation departments, combined. The city’s real estate industry also is more optimistic about what the future holds for the city’s land deals. The Real Estate Board of New York’s real estate broker confidence index was at 6.6 out of 10 for the first quarter of 2021, more than a 50 percent increase since last year. Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro, LLC believe the residential and rental real estate market is due for a minor pullback and a return to more normal market pricing. Contrast this with the growth potential we still see within the commercial real estate market, and you can understand why we are being highly selective when adding to our single-family home portfolio. Given the outsized year-over-year gains in residential home prices, and Zillow’s timely exit from its iBuyer program just this past week, we think we are slightly ahead of the curve but that the trend has already started to shift. If you are looking to learn about commercial real estate, foreclosures, or auctions, follow Gideon Gratsiani and his team online. We are a nationally-focused, diversified private equity real estate firm specializing in acquiring quality real estate at discounts to their market value. Combined, Gideon Gratsiani and his partners have over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, spanning across all facets of commercial and residential real estate ownership and management.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wealthmanagement.com

Construction Costs Are Taking a Toll on Real Estate Investors

Developers have weathered the rising costs of construction materials and labor for a while, but now are feeling the pinch as contractors are increasingly passing on the higher costs. The costs of construction materials, including lumber and steel, have been volatile, with some steep spikes along the way during the...
CONSTRUCTION
rismedia.com

Millennials, Remote Work Are Upending Cities—What It Means for Real Estate

Location is, and has always been, everything in real estate. The truism that where a property sits must be its most important characteristic remains undisputed. But what is location, really? What does it mean to homebuyers, and what are the consequences when changes come?. The truth is, street layouts, public...
REAL ESTATE
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

As we commence the holiday season, most of us are understandably thinking about so many other things besides buying and selling a home. While it’s absolutely true that the volume of people attending real estate showings decreases from Thanksgiving until after the new year, that doesn’t mean that the industry grinds to a halt; at least not for everyone. When I first entered this profession over a decade ago, I was told by senior agents to anticipate the annual lull during the holidays and perhaps even use the quiet time to travel; On the contrary, I’ve experienced December to be a very busy time throughout my career. I’ve also facilitated countless closings, inspections, appraisals, etc. during this time as well. In essence, sellers shouldn’t worry much about their listing during the holidays but their brokers must.
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Allison Rada of Stone House Properties offers a move-in ready home for casual living in a natural setting. Transformations – Designer Sue Schwarz recommends casting a fresh eye on your decor....
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

Team Lally Real Estate

This week on the Team Lally Real Estate Radio Show, we interview Kenji Vendetta, Lead Inspector for Pillar To Post on Oahu. He’ll talk to us about how home inspection has changed during the pandemic, and give us some helpful advice about home maintenance. Mark as Played. November 23, 2021...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

What Will the Proposed Changes to Capital Gains Rates Mean for Real Estate Investors?

The Biden administration is proposing an increase in capital gains tax rates. Biden's Build Back Better Act promises a tax hike that even the wealthiest investors will feel. We have been talking about it, and with the Biden Administration, there is a new sheriff in town. With the new sheriff comes a whole lot of tax law changes that will have a major impact on real estate investors. One surprising proposed change is the change to the capital gains tax rates that are part of the proposed Build Back Better Act.
REAL ESTATE
biggerpockets.com

The Houston Way - Real Estate

How to prevent Buyer's Remorse. When you’re house hunting, the pressure of competition can move you from “Hmm, I like that, but it’s too pricey,” to “I have to have that!” You think, so what if paying for this house will put me way over budget? I can cut back somewhere else, right? But that kind of thinking can get you into tro...
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Real estate investors bought record-breaking number of homes in Q3

Investors purchased a record 18.2 percent of U.S. homes, amounting to a new high of $63.6 billion in homes during the third quarter of 2021, according to a new Redfin analysis released Monday. Investors continued to enter the market in droves during the third quarter of 2021, according to a...
REAL ESTATE
perrysburg.com

Real Estate Transfers

Real estate transfers received for November 5 to 10, 2021. Raymond L. and Sharon R. Ruswinkle to Rahaf Barazi, 161 Queensland Boulevard, $192,500. Tracy S. Roseman to Jennifer N. Fultz and Nancy L. Zimmerman, 130 Partridge Lane, $227,000. Louisville Title Agency to Buckeye Real Estate Group, LLC, 131 Bentley Drive, $59,900. Buckeye Real Estate Group, LLC, to Patrick D. and Jessica E. Murray, 131…
REAL ESTATE
Bisnow

Real Estate Investor Charged With Fraud Over Opportunity Zone Fund

A Manhattan real estate fund manager has been charged with multiple counts of fraud after Department of Justice officials say he raised money for opportunity zone real estate projects he lied about purchasing. Activated Capital Managing Partner Joshua Burrell was arrested Tuesday and charged with securities fraud, wire fraud and...
MANHATTAN, NY
ourquadcities.com

Ruhl&Ruhl ranks among top U.S. real estate websites for third year in a row

For the third year in a row, RuhlHomes.com has been named one of the leading real estate websites in the nation. RuhlHomes.com was judged against hundreds of other residential brokerages across the country, and the website received four designations — Number four for the third consecutive year for best overall...
REAL ESTATE
amisun.com

Virtual real estate

As the world moves closer and closer to virtual realities and artificial intelligence, no area of our lives will be unchanged. Real estate is and has always been a people-to-people business and based on Zillow’s recent experiment with automating the process, the people are winning. Zillow created a decade-long successful...
REAL ESTATE
