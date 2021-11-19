ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goedert signs 4-year extension with Eagles for $59 million

By Eric Mayer
 7 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dallas Goedert will remain a Philadelphia Eagle for the next four years.

The Britton, South Dakota, native and former South Dakota State standout reached a contract agreement with the Eagles for four years and $59 million with $35.7 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. An Eagles reporter with the Philadelphia Inquirer also reported the deal as $59 million.

Goedert ‘blessed’ to continue NFL career

Goedert has played in 51 career games with 34 startings recording 166 catches for 1,894 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Eagles traded away longtime tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in October.

He was drafted by the Eagles in the second round in 2018.

