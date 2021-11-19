ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Live Nirvana Track Unleashed; Watch the Band Perform “Lithium” in Amsterdam

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
The Nirvana estate has released a new live rendition of the band’s song “Lithium.”

“Lithium,” Live at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands 1991 is part of the upcoming epic 30th-anniversary release of the band’s legendary album, Nevermind.

The band shared the new release news on Twitter, saying, “Lithium, Live at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands 1991 is out now.” They added, “Listen to the full concert as part of the Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition here: https://Nirvana.lnk.to/Nevermind30th #Nevermind30

Check out the new live track below.

In September, Nirvana released a live track of the band’s song”Breed,” also played live from Amsterdam in 1991. Check out that song here below.

In 2022 (the band’s website lists the expected shipping date as May), the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its 1991 album, Nevermind, with several reissues for music fans to choose from.

A total of 94 audio tracks, 70 of which have not been heard by audiences before, are set for the unveiling. Amongst them will be four complete live shows that showcase the rise of the band, from smaller venues to giant ones. Those concerts include Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991, at the famed club Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991, at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992, at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).

Costs for the collection range from about $20 to about $250.

The band’s official Twitter page shared the announcement, saying, “Mark 30 years of ‘Nevermind’ with the album newly remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes plus four previously unreleased international live shows. Out now: https://Nirvana.lnk.to/Nevermind30th

On September 24, the world (and Seattle) celebrated the true 30th anniversary of Nevermind, which itself is a veritable greatest hits record from the grunge icons. The band also shared that on December 12 the grunge group’s home city will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nevermind, featuring a set by THEM and The Black Tones.

“Seattle – 30th-anniversary screening of ‘Live At The Paramount’ December 12th. Visit @stgpresents for tickets & Info: https://stgpresents.org/calendar/event/4244,” the band Tweeted.

Tracklist

LP 1 – Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)

A1. Smells Like Teen Spirit

A2. In Bloom

A3. Come As You Are

A4. Breed

A5. Lithium

A6. Polly

B1. Territorial Pissings

B2. Drain You

B3. Lounge Act

B4. Stay Away

B5. On A Plain

B6. Something In The Way

LP 2 – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)

A1. Drain You*

A2. Aneurysm*

A3. School

A4. Floyd The Barber*

B1. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

B2. About A Girl*

B3. Polly*

B4. Lithium

LP 3 – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991) (continued)

A1. Sliver*

A2. Breed

A3. Come As You Are*

A4. Been A Son

A5. Negative Creep*

B1. On A Plain*

B2. Blew

B3. Love Buzz*

B4. Territorial Pissings*

LP 4 – Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O’Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)

A1. Drain You

A2. Aneurysm

A3. School*

A4. Floyd The Barber*

A5. Smells Like Teen Spirit

A6. About A Girl*

B1. Polly

B2. Sliver

B3. Breed*

B4. Come As You Are*

B5. Lithium*

B6. Territorial Pissings*

LP 5 – Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*

A1. Aneurysm

A2. Drain You

A3. School

A4. Sliver

B1. About A Girl

B2. Come As You Are

B3. Lithium

B4. Breed

B5. Polly

LP 6 – Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)* (continued)

A1. Lounge Act

A2. In Bloom

A3. Love Buzz

A4. Smells Like Teen Spirit

B1. Feedback Jam

B2. Negative Creep

B3. On A Plain

B4. Blew

LP 7 – Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*

A1. Negative Creep

A2. Been A Son

A3. On A Plain

A4. Blew

A5. Come As You Are

B1. Lithium

B2. Breed

B3. Sliver

B4. Drain You

LP 8 – Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)* (continued)

A1. About A Girl

A2. School

A3. Aneurysm

A4. Love Buzz

B1. Polly

B2. Territorial Pissings

B3. Smells Like Teen Spirit

7″

A1. Endless, Nameless

B1. Even In His Youth

B2. Aneurysm

American Songwriter

Relive the Music of Sharon, Lois, and Bram with the Trio’s New Live LP

For those who grew up in the 1980s, the names Sharon, Lois & Bram have a special meaning. The trio, which first rose to fame in their home country of Canada and then later in the United States, created the acclaimed television program The Elephant Show, which featured the three, and an unnamed person inside an elephant costume, playing music and learning life lessons. Think Mr. Rogers with more settings and songs. Thanks to the show, which became a hit in reruns in the U.S. on Nickelodeon after its five seasons aired up north, the three were later made members of the Order of Canada, the country’s highest civilian honor. (Sadly, Lois Lilienstein died in 2015.) Fans of the trio, both young and old, can now climb into a time machine and enjoy live versions of their biggest hits on the new LP, Sharon, Lois & Bram Best of the Best Live, which is out today (November 19).
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Bent Sea Unleash New ‘Instagrind’ Track, “Destroy the Autocrats”

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren’s long-running grindcore project, Bent Sea, has released a new song, “Destroy the Autocrats.”. The track appears on Bent Sea’s ever-evolving album Instagrind, which has seen several other individual song releases to date. The project’s Bandcamp page describes it as “a contagious and continuously expanding noise wave.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: In Anthemic Gen-Z Single, Benedict Wants to Be “Anywhere” But Here

Just now starting to come of age, Zoomers are already shaping their own culture as a generation—and one of its key ingredients is a detached yearning for meaning. While the source of this could be any number of things—being raised in the atmosphere of the War on Terror and post-2008 austerity measures, spending pivotal years of their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing “culture war,” etc—the bottom line is that there’s a significant sense of longing that’s beginning to resonate in the creative products of Gen Z… and a great example of this is Benedict’s wistful new single, “Anywhere.”
MUSIC
fangirlish.com

‘New Amsterdam’ 4×09 Photos: “In A Strange Land”

Another week closer to Max and Helen leaving for London and we’re not excited over it. We’re wondering what one has to do in order to make sure that they stay. What we do love is knowing that neither one of them are going to back off making sure that they do everything that they can for New Amsterdam. This is their home. This is their family. And well, we all see that Dr. Fuentes is ruining what New Amsterdam is.
TV SERIES
American Songwriter

BTS Sweeps at the 2021 AMA Awards; Performs “Butter” & “My Universe”

Sunday night (November 21) at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs), the seven-member boy band from Seoul, South Korea won all the categories they’d been nominated for. BTS took home the award for Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song (“Butter”), and the coveted Artist of the Year award. One of the band members, RM, was the first to give his acceptance speech after comedian Liza Koshy presented the group with the Artist of the Year award.
MUSIC
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Chinese SPY SHIP spends three weeks in secretive mission off the coast of Australia - passing critical military bases after entering exclusive economic zone near Darwin

A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
MILITARY
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

