New Live Nirvana Track Unleashed; Watch the Band Perform “Lithium” in Amsterdam

The Nirvana estate has released a new live rendition of the band’s song “Lithium.”

“Lithium,” Live at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands 1991 is part of the upcoming epic 30th-anniversary release of the band’s legendary album, Nevermind.

The band shared the new release news on Twitter, saying, “Lithium, Live at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands 1991 is out now.” They added, “Listen to the full concert as part of the Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition here: https://Nirvana.lnk.to/Nevermind30th #Nevermind30“

Check out the new live track below.

In September, Nirvana released a live track of the band’s song”Breed,” also played live from Amsterdam in 1991. Check out that song here below.

In 2022 (the band’s website lists the expected shipping date as May), the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its 1991 album, Nevermind, with several reissues for music fans to choose from.

A total of 94 audio tracks, 70 of which have not been heard by audiences before, are set for the unveiling. Amongst them will be four complete live shows that showcase the rise of the band, from smaller venues to giant ones. Those concerts include Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991, at the famed club Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991, at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992, at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).

Costs for the collection range from about $20 to about $250.

The band’s official Twitter page shared the announcement, saying, “Mark 30 years of ‘Nevermind’ with the album newly remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes plus four previously unreleased international live shows. Out now: https://Nirvana.lnk.to/Nevermind30th“

On September 24, the world (and Seattle) celebrated the true 30th anniversary of Nevermind, which itself is a veritable greatest hits record from the grunge icons. The band also shared that on December 12 the grunge group’s home city will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nevermind, featuring a set by THEM and The Black Tones.

“Seattle – 30th-anniversary screening of ‘Live At The Paramount’ December 12th. Visit @stgpresents for tickets & Info: https://stgpresents.org/calendar/event/4244,” the band Tweeted.

