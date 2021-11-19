ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Older workers hide age to beat bias

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a poll of 2,000 workers aged 45-plus by Working Wise, 44% admitted altering their age on their CV to make them seem more attractive to employers. The admission comes as the same research revealed one-in-three (34%) older workers claimed they had experienced ageism during the interview process....

HRmagazine.co.uk

Work the most secure it has been in a decade, CIPD finds

According to a new report from the CIPD, nearly one in five (18.6%) workers are in non-permanent contracts, down from 19.2% in 2010, and people are generally now more able to work the hours that they want. Pockets of insecurity still exist however, and in addition to calling for further...
American Banker

Advice to banks: Don't dump aging workers

Age is just a number — except in the workplace. Ageism is one of the few “isms” that’s still openly tolerated within corporate America — to the detriment of employees and companies alike. A study by AARP and the Economist Intelligence Unit estimated that age discrimination cost the U.S. economy...
datasciencecentral.com

8 Ways Older Workers Can Benefit Your Organisation

As life expectancy rates climb to greater heights than ever before, more experienced individuals are considering staying in the workforce for longer. However, this can be made considerably harder by the prevalence of ageism in the workforce. With discrimination being perpetrated consciously or through unconscious bias, older workers are being...
bloomberglaw.com

Overstock Workers With MS Get Bias Trial Over Telework Rollback

Overstock.com Inc. may have engaged in disability discrimination and retaliation when it fired two employees with multiple sclerosis, hired under a disabled worker recruitment initiative, after discontinuing their department’s work-from-home program, a federal judge in Utah ruled. Evidence would support a jury finding that the company violated Markie Lloyd’s and...
yourmoney.com

Six in 10 working parents would switch jobs for better leave

Research by Virgin Money found that nearly a third (29%) of working parents think UK maternity and paternity benefits are outdated, with half (52%) of parents fearing losing their job while on parental leave. Virgin Money has launched a new employment package called A Life More Virgin, offering equal family...
Fortune

This is what happens in a workplace right before employees hit burnout

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The physical and emotional exhaustion that turns into workplace burnout doesn’t happen overnight. It’s the result of hundreds of microstressors on the job that ultimately lead to employees hitting the wall, mentally checking out, or even quitting their jobs entirely.
HRmagazine.co.uk

Harnessing pay inequality to increase employee trust

If an organisation’s pay systems are seen to be truly meritocratic, employees accept it as fair. But when the pay differentials between those on the shop floor and those in the boardroom pass a certain threshold, employees’ trust in their managers is undermined. Workplace relationships can be damaged, and managers have to deal with the fall-out.
The Guardian

Part of the ‘great resignation’ is actually just mothers forced to leave their jobs

They call it “the Great Resignation”. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September. The analytics firm Visier puts it in even starker terms, reporting that one in four workers quit in the past year. Job separations initiated by employees – quits – have exceeded pre-pandemic highs for six straight months. After the insecurity of the pandemic and the mass layoffs in hard-hit industries, many had predicted that the Covid crisis would yield more job retention and sterner worker competition as people sought stability in an uncertain time. Instead, employees are showing themselves more willing than ever to quit or change their jobs. The result has been a labor shortage, as employers struggle to find people to work and wages have finally been forced up. In an unexpected twist, the dawn of the post-pandemic era has brought with it a surprising moment of labor power.
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Must Face Bulk of Black Female HR Worker’s Bias Claims

Amazon.com Inc. failed to shake off the majority of employment bias and retaliation claims by a Black woman formerly employed by the online retail giant as a senior human resources specialist. Plaintiff Tiffany Gordwin alleges she was rejected for promotions in favor of younger, less qualified White men. Gordwin, who...
Financial Times

Age discrimination laws fail to protect older staff

The decade-long trend for more older workers to be in employment came to an abrupt halt after the coronavirus pandemic took hold, with employees over 50 disproportionately likely to be furloughed or made redundant. In the UK, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think-tank, said last year that only a...
stockxpo.com

Slow Return of Prime-Age Workers Threatens Recovery

By many measures, the job market is strong. Payrolls are growing solidly, job openings are near records and wages are climbing at a brisk clip. One factor, though, continues to bedevil prospects for a smooth labor-market recovery: The share of people working or looking for a job has stagnated in recent months. The participation rate was 61.6% in October, up from a steep decline at the onset of the pandemic but well below 63.3% in February 2020, just before Covid-19 hit the U.S. economy.
Forbes

The New World Of Work: Pros And Cons For Older Workers

When you put together a cadre of experts on aging, ageism and the future of work for free-ranging conversations on those hot-button issues, the atmosphere begins to crackle and spark. Possibilities and hope emerge. That's what happened at Age@Work: The New Revolution, two provocative events I was fortunate to be...
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Vaccine Rule Will Let Employers Make Workers Pay for Tests

The Biden administration’s highly anticipated vaccine mandate rule for private-sector employers will allow businesses to force workers who refuse to get the Covid-19 shot to pay for required weekly tests and masks, two sources familiar with the matter said. The emergency rule, which will apply to companies with at least...
