ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Winterizing Roses

By Tom Rogers
wkdzradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to providing protection to roses in winter, there are about as many techniques as there are rose varieties. If you are growing grandifloras or floribundas you may have had success without winterizing because these roses tend to be fairly winter hardy. However, most gardeners agree that hybrid shrub...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

How to grow a houseplant from an avocado, by gardening expert Helen Yemm

Telegraph gardening expert Helen Yemm gives tips and advice on gardening problems whether at home or on the allotment. Turning the compost chez moi is rather like an archaeological dig, revealing as it does the labels of long dead impulse-buys, numerous bits of Flexi-tie, and, on one notable occasion, a perfectly preserved Sneeboer hand fork. Inspiration for this piece came after a large number of sprouting avocado stones revealed themselves in our own compost depths.
GARDENING
sjnewsonline.com

Master Gardener: Roses, house plants and poinsettias top the fall and winter care list

Though most shrub roses are hardy in Kansas, other types of roses can be more tender. For example, the hybrid teas have certain species in their ancestry that originated in the warm climate of southern China. These roses need protection to reliably survive Kansas winters. Mound soil or compost about 8 to 10 inches high around each plant. If using soil, bring it in from another part of the garden. Do not pull it from between plants because this can damage the rose roots or make them more susceptible to cold.
GARDENING
lsuagcenter.com

Stop and smell the roses this fall

If you’ve been keeping up with your roses, you took care of fertilizing and trimming them in late summer during August or, at the latest, September. Undoubtedly, your repeat-blooming roses like Knockout and Louisiana Super Plant drift roses are looking gorgeous right now. They put on quite a display each fall.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roses#Fertilizer#Temperature#Mice#Floribundas#Hybrid Teas
APG of Wisconsin

Unusual puppies seek forever homes

You can try to call them Pyredoodles if you can pronounce it, but you might be better off calling them giant, fluffy balls of energy. Or you can call them by their assigned names, Bart, Priscilla, Trixie-Tritail, Gracie and Shelby. Either way, they’re a whole family of unusual puppies — one parent a great Pyrenees, the other a standard poodle — looking homes at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn.
WASHBURN, WI
South Philly Review

Pets of the Week: Bring Emy and Elliot home together

Emy is a 2-year-old chi mix, while Elliot is a year-old, 9-pound domestic short-haired tabby cat. They are a bonded pair and will only be adopted together. They are both dog- and cat-savvy and kid-friendly. Emy is housebroken and pee-pad trained. Elliot is litter trained and must be a strictly indoor cat. Emy enjoys running in a yard but would be good going for walks, too.
PETS
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

This 28′ Tiny Cottage Home With 2 Lofts Is A Quaint Beauty

Tiny homes can be the most affordable dream homes for those who want to buy something on a budget. This tiny cottage has only 28’, but it is more than enough for a young couple as it is equipped with two lofts, a kitchen, an open living room, and even a covered porch.
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

Your Guide to the Gifts That Keep on Giving: Indoor Gardens

This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our holiday package devoted to helping you give the perfect gift in 2021. It’s tough to hit that holiday gift trifecta of unexpected, practical, and popular, but indoor gardens manage to nail it. Think about it: Plants are universally beloved, from fresh flowers on the table to fresh veggies in the fridge. And because indoor gardens are all but automatic, green thumbs aren’t a prerequisite. Though gardening fans can still have a lot of fun with them, too. In fact, we’re willing to bet that AeroGarden has one for everyone on your list.
GARDENING
WTAJ

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
RECIPES
agnetwest.com

Plant Powerfully Fragrant Flowers and Shrubs

Some of the most fragrant flowers and shrubs. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. How to give your landscaping a breath of fresh air? Plant some of these powerfully fragrant flowers and shrubs. Such as the mock orange. It has pure-white double flowers that appear on a dark-green deciduous shrub in early or midsummer.
GARDENING
allears.net

Reviews of Napa Rose Dinner

Read prices, menu items, and more about the Restaurants. This was a reservation that my husband and I really wanted to get for our honeymoon so you could imagine we set our expectations high-- fortunately Napa Rose lived up to them. My husband had the steak, I had to fish....
RESTAURANTS
Food52

Apple Rose Tartes Tatin

I can’t be the only one who sees a rose-shaped apple tart every time I log in to Pinterest, right? The presentation is cool, but the dessert never seemed super appealing to me. So I decided to play around with the concept—what could I add to make it better? Custard? Frangipane? Both seemed like too much work and waiting around. And then the idea finally hit me: tarte tatin! This French dessert traditionally uses a skillet, but I’ve riffed on it to use a muffin pan instead. These individual apple roses are as delicious as they are pretty. The glossy caramel preserves the beautiful floral shape, while the apple slices become jammy and custardy. And you only need a handful of ingredients, too: store-bought puff pastry, apples, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon. If you’re feeling frisky, serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a big pour of heavy cream. Psst: If you have leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator overnight, then microwave for a quick, sweet treat in the morning.
RECIPES
nowplayingnashville.com

Rose Hill Flowers

One of Nashville’s largest independently owned florists, a top choice for local and national flower delivery today!. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, commemorating an anniversary or milestone achievement at work, or just want to recognize someone special “just because,” count on Rose Hill Flowers for your Nashville flower delivery for any occasion. They even specialize in providing the freshest cut flowers for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, and on any day that flowers are of the utmost importance. There is something for every personality and every moment at Rose Hill Flowers.
NASHVILLE, TN
outlooknewspapers.com

Wine & Roses Celebration Benefits Rose Parade Float

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Photos by Mary Emily Myers, Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada Tournament of Roses Association recently held its Wine & Roses Celebration, where attendees commemorated the organization’s visionary founders, friends, supporters and members. Lisa Donahey and John...
LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy