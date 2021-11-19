ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Second woman with loaded gun caught at Pittsburgh International Airport TSA checkpoint in two days

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport stopped a Crawford County, Pennsylvania, woman on Friday morning after she was found with a loaded handgun, the agency said.

The small .22 caliber handgun was spotted by the checkpoint X-ray machine. Two bullets were loaded into the gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qk6vE_0d1x2owA00
.22 caliber handgun recovered at Pittsburgh International Airport - WPXI Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport stopped a Crawford County, Pennsylvania, woman on Friday morning after she was found with a loaded handgun, the agency said.

Allegheny County police took the weapon and TSA agents forwarded the incident to be followed up with the issuance of a federal financial civil penalty.

The Meadville, Pennsylvania woman said she was on her way to complete the next step of the hiring process for a new job and didn’t know that the gun was in her carry-on. The gun is registered to her husband.

This is the second day in a row that someone was caught with a loaded gun at the airport checkpoint.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania recently announced that in firearm incidents at the checkpoint involving someone with a valid concealed carry permit, it will request county sheriffs to revoke that person’s license for negligence.

As the holidays approach, the TSA stressed the importance of checking luggage to ensure you’re not carrying any prohibited items. TSA can issue a $3,000 to $13,910 civil penalty to anyone who brings a weapon with them to a checkpoint.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 taken to UPMC after crash involving a Port Authority bus

PITTSBURGH — A man and a woman were taken to UPMC Mercy hospital following a three-vehicle crash in the South Side involving a Port Authority bus. Two vehicles — a Nissan Maxima and a Ford Bronco — were traveling down 18th Street toward Carson at high speed about 10:05 a.m., crossed the center line, made contact with each other and then one of the vehicles slid into the side of a Port Authority bus, which was traveling outbound up 18th Street in the opposite direction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot in ankle in a Pittsburgh neighborhood

HOMEWOOD, Pa. — Police officers spent part of Thursday morning investigating on a street in the city’s Homewood neighborhood after police say a man was shot in the ankle. Police said officers responded to a Spotshotter alert just before 5 a.m. on Race Street, just off North Homewood Avenue. Images...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

At least 1 injured in shooting at Tacoma Mall in Washington

TACOMA, Wash. — At least one person was injured on Black Friday in a shooting reported at the Tacoma Mall, KIRO-TV reported. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told KIRO that people were hiding in the mall Friday night after between three and 15 shots were fired in the food court. Stores went into lockdown in response to the gunfire, he said.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
Meadville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Meadville, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Durham mall shooting: 10-year-old among 3 shot in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting on Black Friday at Durham’s Southpoint mall left a 10-year-old and two other people injured, police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday. Off-duty police officers working in The Streets at Southpoint called for assistance when they heard gunshots just after 3:20 p.m., Andrews said at a news conference. Responding officers found three people injured with gunshot wounds, she said.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Police#Checkpoint#Luggage#Tsa
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
79K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy