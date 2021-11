Cleveland Browns defensive back Troy Hill was taken to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury in the second half against the Patriots, the team announced. Hill, who has movement in his extremities, was taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield exited in the second half with a knee injury. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) was ruled out. Cornerback A.J. Green was evaluated for a concussion. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the game that Mayfield suffered a knee contusion and he expects him to be able to play next week against the Lions. Stefanski added that Mayfield could have returned to the game Sunday, but he elected to sit the QB due to the nature of the Patriots' lead. New England won 45-7.

