Just three days before the scheduled premiere of its new drama “Sponsor,” IHQ has announced that it will be postponing the show to February of next year. On November 26, IHQ officially announced, “After being recognized for its competitiveness and ability to generate buzz, ‘Sponsor,’ which was originally scheduled to begin airing on November 29, is currently in discussions to be aired simultaneously on MBN. Therefore, we are discussing the possibility of airing the drama in February of next year.”

