(Des Moines, IA) — The number of people who have gotten cards to be eligible for medical marijuana has increased dramatically. Program Bureau Chief, Owen Parker told the board which oversees the program that they surpassed eight-thousand patients at the beginning of November. He says that’s a 44 percent increase to this time last year. Parker said an increase in the number of practitioners who can prescribe medical marijuana, new products, and the new THC limit have all contributed. Vaporized products began selling in August of 2019, and were nearly 51-percent of sales in 2020. Products with a high THC level made up nearly 65 percent of sales.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO