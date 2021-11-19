ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Renewed Indiana pot legalization push faces GOP opposition

By TOM DAVIES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WC1ri_0d1x2KeU00
1 of 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A renewed push for Indiana to join more than two-thirds of states with some form of legalized marijuana use appears to face the same roadblock from Statehouse Republicans who have opposed such a step for many years.

Legislative Democrats and the state Democratic Party united this week urging approval of marijuana legalization during the legislative session that starts in January, arguing that it could benefit those wanting to use it for medical purposes, create new jobs and become an additional state tax revenue source.

The Republican-dominated Legislature has not taken any action on bills submitted over the past decade for allowing medical marijuana or removing criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of the drug, even as recreational marijuana sales have won approval in Michigan and Illinois and medical use is allowed in Ohio.

Legalization advocates haven’t yet changed the minds of legislative leaders, who reject arguments that Indiana is losing money to neighboring states and point to pot still being illegal under federal law.

“I think when you make the argument about having that substantial a public policy change just because you’re trying to chase dollars makes no sense to me, so I’m in the same place I’ve been” Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said.

Support for marijuana legalization has grown across the country, underscoring a national shift as more states have legalized it for medical or recreational use.

A Gallup survey conducted earlier this year found more than two in three Americans supported legalizing marijuana, maintaining a record-high reached a year earlier. A 2018 survey by Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs found about 80% of Indiana adults favoring medical marijuana use and 40% supportive of legal recreational use, with just 16% backing the state’s current total ban.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 36 states allow medical cannabis use, while 18 states and the District of Columbia allow nonmedical, adult use.

Indiana Democratic Chairman Mike Schmuhl said Republicans were losing their “economic common sense” by opposing legalization steps, potentially leaving the state without any way of overseeing marijuana businesses if legalized by the federal government.

“Hoosiers have seen the impact that recreational and medicinal cannabis use has made on the states around us and not only are they contributing to neighboring states’ economies, Indiana is now on the verge of losing out altogether,” Schmuhl said.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has long maintained that he will oppose any legalization as long as the federal government classifies marijuana as a dangerous drug. Holcomb spokeswoman Erin Murphy said this week “at this point nothing has changed.”

The 2020 Democratic candidates for governor and state attorney general both embraced some form of marijuana legalization, but the issue didn’t gain much attention during their unsuccessful campaigns.

Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who is seeking to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young in next year’s election, pledged to would work toward legalizing marijuana nationwide as he acknowledged earlier this month to smoking pot at two recent Grateful Dead concerts in Chicago.

Republican state Senate Majority Leader Mark Messmer of Jasper points to issues such as banks shunning money from the cannabis industry, fearing it could expose them to legal trouble under federal laws.

“It’s an issue that does poll well with the public but there’s still conflicting federal statutes that make it a little difficult to bring forward,” Messmer said.

Democratic Rep. Vanessa Summers of Indianapolis said Indiana’s marijuana prohibition also continues to result in disproportionate arrests of Black and Hispanic people.

“Legalizing marijuana is not only the popular thing to do — it is the right thing to do,” Summers said. “Continued criminalization hurts us all and goes against our professed ideals of freedom, liberty and justice.”

Comments / 120

Guest
7d ago

Of course it does.. what is best for the people does not matter ... those with the power to make the decisions are the only ones who count .. this is so messed up .. the people should be the ones who makes these decisions

Reply(6)
32
Glenda F Glover
7d ago

I think they should at least put it on the voting ballot. And if Holcomb wanted he could fight for us Hoosiers 21 and older to use marijuana he fighting against the vaccine mandated by saying adults should be able to make that choice for themselves and as far as I’m concerned the same goes for marijuana don’t ya think.?

Reply(2)
20
Brittney Oswalt
7d ago

honestly I rather smoke pot than take bowen center meds legalize it and watch the drug charges around warsaw indiana go down

Reply(1)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTHR

Indiana GOP bill would remove the teeth from employer vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor held back Monday from supporting a proposal by fellow Republicans that would force businesses to grant COVID-19 vaccination requirement exemptions without any questions and block similar immunization rules set by state universities. The proposal, first released Saturday by leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature, would reject an...
INDIANA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

South Dakota Supreme Court rules against pot legalization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling that nullified a voter-passed amendment to the state constitution that would have legalized recreational marijuana use. Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment passed by voters in November. Though...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
The Associated Press

Indiana GOP bill stymies workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor held back Monday from supporting a proposal by fellow Republicans that would force businesses to grant COVID-19 vaccination requirement exemptions without any questions and block similar immunization rules set by state universities. The proposal, first released Saturday by leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature, would reject...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana Democrats see political advantage with marijuana legalization push

The Indiana Democratic Party is throwing its weight behind marijuana legalization ahead of the 2022 state legislative session. Individual Hoosier Democrats have long supported marijuana legalization in some form. But Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said making the issue a signature for the full party came out of conversations party leaders have had with Hoosiers during statewide tours over the last several months.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Some Indiana lawmakers plan to introduce marijuana legislation this session

INDIANAPOLIS – Some Indiana lawmakers are working to introduce legislation that would legalize marijuana. Earlier this week, the Indiana Democratic Party called for medical and recreational marijuana to be legalized in the Hoosier State. Jeff Staker and his organization Hoosier Veterans for Medical Cannabis have advocated for medicinal marijuana use for the past five years. […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Summers
Person
Erin Murphy
spectrumlocalnews.com

Aid-in-dying advocates to make renewed push for bill

Supporters of a bill that would allow for medical aid-in-dying provisions in New York are undertaking a renewed push to get the measure approved in Albany ahead of the coming legislative session. The advocacy group Compassion & Choices is set to unveil a new billboard in Buffalo in support of...
BUFFALO, NY
indianapublicmedia.org

Marijuana legalization extremely unlikely in Indiana in 2022

Marijuana legalization in any form is still extremely unlikely in Indiana next year, despite a renewed push from Democrats on the issue. The Indiana Democratic Party and the Indiana House Democratic caucus announced their full support of legalization. The Indiana Senate Democratic caucus has long backed movement on the issue – whether for medical use or through decriminalization.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana Democrats to pursue legalizing pot during 2022 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Democratic Party announced Monday it will call for the legalization of recreational marijuana during the 2022 legislative session. Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic Party Chairman, made the announcement in an email. In it, Schmuhl says legalizing pot would “bring transformational – and positive – changes to Indiana.” He claims 80 percent of Indiana residents support some form of legalization.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Pot#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Gop#Ap#Statehouse#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic Party#Legislature#House#Gallup#Americans#Ball State University
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: WHO calls omicron a 'variant of concern'

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WCIA

Illinois Republicans propose new stimulus checks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Republicans in the Illinois House of Representatives announced a plan on Wednesday for a new round of stimulus checks to Illinois residents. The proposal is an attempt to curb impeding inflation rates by helping with the cost of living. As a result, the checks would be of an amount lower than […]
ILLINOIS STATE
95.3 MNC

Some of the 7,000 Afghan refugees housed at Camp Atterbury will stay in Indiana permanently

Some of the more than seven-thousand Afghan refugees temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury will be staying in Indiana permanently. The U-S Department of Homeland Security says about 250 refugees so far will make Indiana their new home. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced last week 75 Afghans would be settling there. Aaron Batt, D-H-S’s lead coordinator at Camp Atterbury for the resettlement operation, says others so far have left the base for Indianapolis, Bloomington, Muncie, Hammond, South Bend, Terre Haute and Columbus.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

663K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy