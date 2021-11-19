ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane County Board adopts new district map recommended by non-partisan commission

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCeJH_0d1x2G7a00

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved its final district map during a Thursday night meeting, solidifying county supervisor districts for the next 10 years.

The newly approved map was created by a non-partisan redistricting commission comprised of 11 civilian members who were chosen in from a pool of applicants by County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and County Clerk Scott McDonnell in fall of 2020.

The creation of Dane County’s non-partisan redistricting commission was approved in 2016.

Over the course of several months, the commission collected map proposals from the public before submitting three recommended options for the County Board’s consideration. In October, the Board chose map “C,” which was ultimately approved with minor changes to align with newly decided ward boundaries and to address minor concerns from cities, towns and villages.

“I’m proud of the work of the Redistricting Commission, staff, and the County Board. This process would not have unfolded as smoothly in such trying circumstances without them,” Eicher said. “It’s also important to acknowledge the work of the cities, villages, and towns in Dane County. Without their cooperation and hard work, we would not have been able to meet these strict deadlines. Every person in this process, and every resident of Dane County, should feel proud and confident that this map truly was drawn by the very people it represents. I hope this process can be a model for others.”

RELATED: Maps, districts, and Wisconsin’s political future: A redistricting primer

The new district map will go into effect for the spring 2022 election.

More information about the county’s redistricting panning process is available online .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Group urges Madison officials to keep homeless camp open

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A community group is urging officials in Madison to back off on plans to shut down a homeless encampment in a city park. City officials have posted notices that camping won’t be allowed in Reindahl Park on Madison’s east side after Dec. 6 and all tents, structures, and belongings must be removed from the park by Dec. 9. The encampment has seen more than 70 people at times and has been declared unsanitary, unhealthy, and unsafe after a number of attacks and overdoses, a stabbing, and a shooting.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. health officials change course, extend mask order into new year

MADISON, Wis. — After previously saying they had no plans to issue another indoor mask mandate once the current emergency order expires later this week, Dane County health officials have changed course and announced an extension that will carry the order into the new year. Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Tuesday that the latest mask order, Face Covering...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. businesses kick off 12th shop local event

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Dane County businesses are once again urging people to spend their money locally this holiday season. Dane Buy Local kicked off its 12th Shop Indie Local and Small Business Saturday campaigns Tuesday afternoon at an event in Sun Prairie. A number of area business owners, as well as Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, took part in the kickoff.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
776
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy