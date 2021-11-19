‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Could One Fan Favorite Character Be Killed Off in Upcoming Episode?

A new “Law & Order: Organized Crime” doesn’t air until Dec. 9, but fans are already speculating that a favorite character could die in the episode. Fans took to Reddit to discuss their theories.

“I’m beginning to wonder if Rafael Barba will be killed off,” the original post asked. “It gives weight to the rest of the season, shows how horrible Wheatley is, and bring [Benson and Stabler] closer together.” They finished their post by asking, “Am I way off-base here, or is it plausible?”

“Plausible yes but I really doubt it,” one fan replied in the comments.

Another fan commented, “It’s possible in the sense that anything is possible, but I don’t think it’s all that likely.” They mentioned that Raul Esparza, who plays Rafael Barba, is on good terms with the writers and cast, and that it doesn’t seem like they’d bring him back to just kill him off.

This commenter also had a theory of their own about Barba, writing, “What I’m actually wondering instead is that if they’re setting up a situation where Barba recurs on the L&O reboot as one of the defense attorneys. It would be a callback of sorts to the original run since we tended to see a lot of the same defense attorneys over time.”

Mentioning Barba representing Wheatley in court, one fan commented, “I want to believe that Barba has an ace up his sleeve and that in defending Wheatley, he somehow also screws him over. But this theory does hold water. If Wheatley sense[s] Barba will double-cross him, he can make sure he pays for doing so.”

So, by representing Wheatley, Barba puts himself in danger. It will be interesting to see what his thought process is behind defending Wheatley and if it gets him into trouble later.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Praise Directors For Their Work

In a post on Reddit, one “Law & Order: Organized Crime” fan asks, “Whos the director of these late OC episodes? I need to buy him a beer.”

Fans are heaping praise on the show’s directors lately. “OC is just a different breed altogether,” one fan commented. Another looked up the directors, writing, “Episodes 6, 7, and 8 were directed by Monica Raymund, Alex Hall, and Jean de Segonzac, respectively.”

Another commented, “I do know that Jean de Segonzac is a Law and order vet! I don’t know how many episodes he’s directed but I know he’s done CI and SVU episodes. I would be surprised if he’s directed for every l&o.”

High praise from fans, indeed, giving credit where credit is due. A lot of casual television watchers sometimes don’t consider the directors, focusing mostly on actors. But the directors have the vision at the very beginning, passing it on to the actors. It all comes from the top.