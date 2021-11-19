ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Could One Fan Favorite Character Be Killed Off in Upcoming Episode?

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2R4L_0d1x0zKV00

A new “Law & Order: Organized Crime” doesn’t air until Dec. 9, but fans are already speculating that a favorite character could die in the episode. Fans took to Reddit to discuss their theories.

“I’m beginning to wonder if Rafael Barba will be killed off,” the original post asked. “It gives weight to the rest of the season, shows how horrible Wheatley is, and bring [Benson and Stabler] closer together.” They finished their post by asking, “Am I way off-base here, or is it plausible?”

“Plausible yes but I really doubt it,” one fan replied in the comments.

Another fan commented, “It’s possible in the sense that anything is possible, but I don’t think it’s all that likely.” They mentioned that Raul Esparza, who plays Rafael Barba, is on good terms with the writers and cast, and that it doesn’t seem like they’d bring him back to just kill him off.

This commenter also had a theory of their own about Barba, writing, “What I’m actually wondering instead is that if they’re setting up a situation where Barba recurs on the L&O reboot as one of the defense attorneys. It would be a callback of sorts to the original run since we tended to see a lot of the same defense attorneys over time.”

Mentioning Barba representing Wheatley in court, one fan commented, “I want to believe that Barba has an ace up his sleeve and that in defending Wheatley, he somehow also screws him over. But this theory does hold water. If Wheatley sense[s] Barba will double-cross him, he can make sure he pays for doing so.”

So, by representing Wheatley, Barba puts himself in danger. It will be interesting to see what his thought process is behind defending Wheatley and if it gets him into trouble later.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Praise Directors For Their Work

In a post on Reddit, one “Law & Order: Organized Crime” fan asks, “Whos the director of these late OC episodes? I need to buy him a beer.”

Fans are heaping praise on the show’s directors lately. “OC is just a different breed altogether,” one fan commented. Another looked up the directors, writing, “Episodes 6, 7, and 8 were directed by Monica Raymund, Alex Hall, and Jean de Segonzac, respectively.”

Another commented, “I do know that Jean de Segonzac is a Law and order vet! I don’t know how many episodes he’s directed but I know he’s done CI and SVU episodes. I would be surprised if he’s directed for every l&o.”

High praise from fans, indeed, giving credit where credit is due. A lot of casual television watchers sometimes don’t consider the directors, focusing mostly on actors. But the directors have the vision at the very beginning, passing it on to the actors. It all comes from the top.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Raymund
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Hilariously Revealed How He Got a Key Characteristic

Christopher Meloni, the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime, likes to keep it real with his fans on social media. He’s always responding to someone. And you never know when he’s being serious or silly. A fan, who goes by the Twitter name PurplePoet4, posted side by side photos of Meloni. And she asked him “how did you get the dent in your head.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#L O
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Speaks on Concerns About 3 Major Characters

Well, Law & Order: Organized Crime fans, we’re officially moving into the second phase of Season 2. That means a whole new set of challenges for Danielle Moné Truitt’s Sergeant Ayanna Bell. As Elliot Stabler’s partner, Bell will need to pay close attention to the Chris Meloni character’s psychology after spending such a long time undercover. But Stabler isn’t her only concern moving forward. She talked about the characters she’s keeping an eye on over the next few weeks.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Law & Order season 21 will join SVU, Organized Crime on Thursdays

We don’t think that this will be a shock to anyone out there, but it has now been confirmed: Law & Order season 21 is heading to NBC on Thursday nights. Today, the network confirmed that the original edition of the long-running Dick Wolf series is going to be starting up on Thursday, February 24 following the end of the Winter Olympics, where it will be joining both Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime. From the moment this revival was first announced, we imagined that this was the network trying to piece together another version of what’s going on with One Chicago over on Wednesdays.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

304K+
Followers
31K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy