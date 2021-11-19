ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Guardians Of The Galaxy Is Only $30 For Black Friday

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best superhero games in recent memory. Released last month for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Guardians of Galaxy captures the heart and tone of the films, tells a great story, and contains great combat mechanics. If you haven't picked it up just yet,...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Guardians Of The Galaxy
PC Magazine

Best Buy Black Friday Deals Start This Week: Here's What You Can Get

Black Friday may be more than a week away, but Best Buy's deals officially begin on Nov. 19. The store is promising thousands of deals online and in stores. If you're braving the crowds, Best Buy stores open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 19, and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Check out the full holiday in-store schedule below:
SHOPPING
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
KSN News

Best Buy 2021 Black Friday sale features 128 pages of deals

Best Buy has officially dropped its 2021 Black Friday ad. The ad features 128 pages. The sale kicks off today and runs through Sunday, Nov. 28. The ad features laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, televisions and more. $249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor. Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Nov. 21). Free $50 Best […]
SHOPPING
Engadget

Hurry: This Samsung Galaxy tablet is just $99 today!

Still on the hunt for great gifts? Don't sweat it! We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Savings event to bring you deep discounts on all the hot deals every day in November. These items are designed to make life easier and everyone can certainly appreciate that these days!
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Black Friday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
INTERNET
Gamespot

Walmart Black Friday Sale Is Live Now: Check Out The Best Deals

Walmart's Black Friday sale includes some incredible game deals, such as steep discounts on new releases like Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Far Cry 6. Walmart is also slashing the prices on TVs, laptops, and many other tech and entertainment products. While in-store deals are live right now, we've also rounded up some of the best online discounts so that you don't have to risk going outside this weekend.
MLB
CNET

Walmart's early Black Friday sale brings deep price cuts on AirPods, Samsung, Canon and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart calls it "Deals for Days," but the current store-wide sale is all about early Black Friday price drops. The latest round of online discounts started earlier this week, and they've been extended to brick-and-mortar stores as of today. The biggest headliner is the AirPods for $89, which are popping in and out of stock (get them while you can). Beyond that, we're seeing solid deals on HP laptops, GoPro cameras, Canon printers and a wide range of Samsung products.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins tomorrow, we’ll start to see deals, discounts and price cuts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK...
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
SamMobile

The ultra-affordable Galaxy A02s gets even cheaper with this Black Friday deal

The Galaxy A02s is, without doubt, one of the cheapest Samsung-branded smartphones one can buy. The sub-$100 smartphone might not offer much in the way of specs, but it serves as a decent entry-level device for those on a tight budget. Now, a new Black Friday deal lets you save even more money. Do note that the promotion is valid only for the AT&T-bound variant of the Galaxy A02s.
CELL PHONES
KXLY

Will Poulter focused on body transformation for Guardians of the Galaxy

Will Poulter is focused on his body transformation for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’. The 28-year-old actor – who is set to star in the third movie in the Marvel franchise – has opened up on his mindset but due to the secrecy around the film series he’s keeping quiet on his exact workout regime, and his goals.
CELEBRITIES

