With the semiconductor chip shortage forcing manufacturers to cut production due to supply issues, demand for new and used cars is at an all-time high. Predictably, dealers are taking advantage of the low supply and high demand by charging extortionate markups. Last week, a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible C8 was spotted for sale by a dealer in Florida for $169,995 - more than twice the MSRP. This means the C8 Corvette now costs Porsche 911 Turbo money. But it's not just sports cars that are being marked up. Dealers are also charging insane markups for mainstream models that are in high demand.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO